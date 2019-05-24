TODAY'S PAPER
Zip line park coming to Jones Beach, part of state's upgrade 

Perfect for the adventurous who do not fear heights, the new adventure playground could open this summer, as the park celebrates its 90th anniversary.

Zip lines will allow parkgoers to slide down to the ground, adding another feature to Jones Beach attractions. Photo Credit: Daniel Goodrich

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Visitors to Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh are getting a new activity: Zip lines.

Zip lines, ropes or cables suspended in the air, will allow parkgoers to slide down to the ground.

“The WildPlay park will give Jones Beach a modern element,” said George Gorman, Long Island regional park director.

The new play area is part of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s $65 million upgrade plan for the park, he said.

Jones Beach, built by Robert Moses, is one of the master developer’s most enduring legacies.

The renovations – from washrooms to the Boardwalk Café – all have been designed to blend in with the park’s Beaux Arts architecture.

