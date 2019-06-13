Get 'em while they're fresh at LI farmers markets
In 2000, Long Island boasted a grand total of six farmers markets. Nineteen years later, there are 39 weekly markets across the Island, from Port Washington to Greenport, Long Beach to Montauk. One is certainly near you.
A handful of markets opened in May, and their lucky customers had their pick of local asparagus. By June, most markets are open, selling strawberries and greens and snap peas, and in July, all produce hell breaks loose with beans, beets, blueberries and cucumbers, followed, in August, by eggplants, tomatoes, melons and corn. Orchards give up their peaches, apples and pears and, as the days cool, traffic stops for pumpkins and squash.
Local produce is the main draw at the farmers market, but not the only one. You’ll also find farmstead cheeses, artisanal sausages, fresh pasta, smoked fish, handmade bread and locally caught fish.
Best of all, you’ll be able to speak directly to the farmer or fishmonger or cheesemonger, deepening your understanding of where your food comes from, and how to get the best out of it.
NASSAU
BALDWIN / FREEPORT: Baldwin LIRR Station, lot 3BA-12 (between Milburn and Brookside Avenues), 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 13 to Oct. 26, 516-378-3415, freeportfarmersmarket.org
FARMINGDALE: Village Green next to Village Hall, Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 2 to Nov. 17, 631-673-5844
GARDEN CITY: 101 County Seat Dr., behind Supreme Court building, Tuesdays, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 4 to Nov. 26, 631-323-3653, longislandgrowersmarket.com
HEMPSTEAD: 99 Nichols Court, in parking lot, Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 13 to Oct. 26, 516-544-2955
LONG BEACH: Kennedy Plaza next to LIRR station, Wednesdays (June 5 to Oct. 30) and Saturdays (May 25 to Nov. 23), 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 516-670-5311, ligreenmarket.org
OLD BETHPAGE: 140 Bethpage-Sweet Hollow Rd., Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3 to 6 p.m., May 25 to Oct. 26, 631-842-2283, restorationfarm.com
PORT WASHINGTON: Town Dock on Main Street, Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, June 8 to Oct. 26, 516-883-0887, grassrootsinfo.org
ROCKVILLE CENTRE: Sunrise Highway and Long Beach Road, Sundays, 7 a.m. to noon, June 2 to Nov. 24, 631-323-3653, longislandgrowersmarket.com
ROOSEVELT: 380 Nassau Rd., Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 14 to Oct. 27, 516-544-2955, rooseveltfarmersmarket.com
ROSLYN: Christopher Morley Park, 500 Searingtown Rd., Wednesdays, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 5 to Nov. 27, 631-323-3653, longislandgrowersmarket.com
SEAFORD: Railroad Street at the eastern end of Seaford LIRR station, corner of Washington Avenue and Sunrise Highway, Saturdays, 7 a.m. to noon, June 1 to Nov. 23, 631-323-3653, longislandgrowersmarket.com
SEA CLIFF: St. Luke’s Church, 253 Glen Ave., Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 16 to Oct. 26, 516-318-5487, facebook.com/seaclifffarmersmarket
VALLEY STREAM: Arthur J Hendrickson Park, 123 W. Merrick Rd., Thursdays, 7 a.m. to noon. June 13 to Nov 2, 631-323-3653, longislandgrowersmarket.com
WESTBURY / NEW CASSEL: 212 Garden St., Westbury, Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 13 to Oct. 26, 516-984-0230, newcasselfarm@gmail.com
SUFFOLK
BABYLON VILLAGE: LIRR parking lot, Railroad and North Carll avenues, Sundays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 2 to Nov. 24, longislandfarmersmarkets.com
DEER PARK: Tanger Outlets at the Arches, Commack Road, around the fountain at the Piazza, Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 1 to Oct. 26, 631-673-5844
: Nick & Toni’s parking lot, 136 N. Main St., Fridays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 10 to Aug. 30, 631-871-8185, localharvest.org/east-hampton
FLANDERS: Crohan Community Center, 655 Flanders Rd., Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 6 to Oct. 19, 631-287-5745
GREENPORT: Indoor market only: 414 First St., Fridays, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 24 to Oct. 26, info@greenportfarmersmarket.com
HAMPTON BAYS: 84 West Montauk Hwy., across from fire dept., Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., May 23 to Aug. 29, eciny.org/good-ground-farmers-market
HUNTINGTON: Main Street east of Route 110, Sundays, 7 a.m. to noon, June 2 to Nov. 24, 631-323-3653, longislandgrowersmarket.com
ISLIP: Town Hall parking lot on Montauk Highway, Saturdays, 7 a.m. to noon, June 1 to Nov. 23, 631-323-3653, longislandgrowersmarket.com
LINDENHURST: Village Square Gazebo at West Hoffman and North Wellwood avenues, every other Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 18, June 1, 15, 29, July 13, 27, Aug. 10, 24, Sept. 7, 21, Oct. 5, 19 and Nov. 2, 631-438-6629, villageoflindenhurstny.gov
MONTAUK: Village Green, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursdays, June 13 to Sept. 12, Fridays, Sept. 20 to Oct. 4 and Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 631-668-2428
NESCONSET: Nesconset Plaza, 127 Smithtown Blvd., Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 1 to Nov. 23, 631-265-6131
NORTHPORT: Cow Harbor Park parking lot, foot of Main Street, Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, June 1 to Nov. 16 (except Sept. 14), 631-754-3905, northportfarmersmarket.org
PATCHOGUE: LIRR station parking lot, Fridays (June 9 to Nov. 18) and Sundays (June 16 to Nov. 10), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 631-323-3653, longislandgrowersmarket.com
PORT JEFFERSON: Port Jefferson Village Center, in the Jeanne Garant Harborfront Park, Sundays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 5 to Nov. 26 and Wednesdays, 3 to 7 p.m., May 30 to Aug. 29, 516-551-8461, portjeff.com
ROCKY POINT: Old Depot Park, Broadway and Prince Road, Sundays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 2 to Nov. 24
SAG HARBOR: Bay and Burke streets, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 26 to Oct. 27, 212-644-2604
SAYVILLE: Islip Grange, 10 Broadway Ave., Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 18 to Nov. 23, 516-551-8461
SETAUKET: Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Rd., Fridays, 3 to 7 p.m., May 31 to Oct. 4, 631-901-7151
SHELTER ISLAND: Havens House, 16 S. Ferry Rd., Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., May 25 to Sept. 28, 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org
SOUTHAMPTON: 25 Jobs Lane, east side grounds of the Southampton Arts Center, Sundays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 26 to Oct. 13, 631-283-0402, southamptonchamber.com
SPRINGS / EAST HAMPTON: Springs Fireplace Road at Ashawagh Hall, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 25 to Aug. 31, 631-875-9130
ST. JAMES: St. James Lutheran Church, 230 Second Ave., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 1 to Aug. 31, stjamescivic@yahoo.com
STONY BROOK: Stony Brook Village Center, 97 Main St., near Crazy Beans, Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 8 to Oct. 12, 516-343-6247, heartbeetfarms.com
WESTHAMPTON BEACH: Village Green, corner of Main Street and Mill Road, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 18 to Oct. 26, 631-288-3337, westhamptonchamber.org
WYANDANCH: Delano Stewart Plaza, 40 Station Dr., Saturdays, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., July 13 to Oct. 26, 516-455-3177, wyandanchplaza.org
TIPS FOR SHOPPING
Come early: Vendors bring a limited supply, whether it’s strawberries or croissants or goat cheese. The early birds are going to get the most sought-after products.
Bring a cooler: You don’t want your lettuce to wilt, your cheese to melt, your fish to spoil. So bring along a large cooler and ice packs and transfer your perishables once you get back to the car.
Be flexible: Come to the market with an idea of what you’d like to buy — but only a vague idea. Think “greens” rather than red oak leaf lettuce, “berries” rather than strawberries.
Be skeptical: The vast majority of Long Island’s vendors are selling bona fide local produce. But every once in a while you run into someone selling Brussels sprouts in June. If the plum tomatoes look suspiciously like the ones you see in the supermarket, question the “farmer.”
