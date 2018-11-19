Start your shopping early Thanksgiving Day — or go out looking for deals in the middle of the night. Black Friday sales around Long Island this year will be available with several retailers offering extended hours and big bargains. Here's an hour-by-hour look at what's open, what's closed and some of what you'll find on sale:

THANKSGIVING DAY (THURSDAY, NOV. 22)

6 a.m.: Kmart opens with buy one, get one half-off toys and $4.99 small appliances.

2 p.m.: J.C. Penney opens with $39.99 hardsided luggage and 60 percent off kids' sleepwear.

5 p.m.: Macy's opens with top deals including $250 off Shark Ion Robot vacuums and 60 percent off Protocol Drones.

Target opens with a Sony PlayStation 4 1TB Spider-Man bundle and an Element 55-inch Smart 4K UHD TV for $199.99 each.

Kohl's opens with a Samsung 58-inch 4K TV for $549.99, plus $165 in Kohl's Cash and an Echo Dot for $24 plus $15 in Kohl's Cash.

Best Buy opens with $300 off 70-inch LG 4K Smart TVs and $300 off and $130 off Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook (Intel Celeron, 2GB Memory 16GB eMMC Flash Memory).

Roosevelt Field mall opens.

Smith Haven Mall opens for all-night shopping until 10 p.m. Friday.

6 p.m.: Walmart sales start with $400 in Walmart gift cards with the purchase of an iPhone 8, 8+ or X and Hatchimals Hatchibabies Foxfin $34.88.

Sears opens with 55 percent off a Kenmore French Door Refrigerator and 41 percent off a Craftsman 26-inch, nine-Drawer Open Till Tool Chest and Rolling Cabinet Combination.

Michaels opens with holiday decorations including artificial trees and gift wrapping supplies up to 70 percent off.

Dick's Sporting Goods opens with a 14-foot trampoline for $159.98 and a 300-pound Olympic Weight Set for $149.98.

Tanger Outlets open in Deer Park and Riverhead for all-night shopping through 10 p.m. Friday.

Midnight: Kmart closes. Michaels closes. Sears closes.

FRIDAY, NOV. 23

1 a.m.: Target closes. Best Buy closes. Roosevelt Field mall closes.

2 a.m.: Macy's closes. Dick's Sporting Goods closes.

5 a.m.: Dick's Sporting Goods reopens. Sears reopens.

6 a.m.: Macy's reopens with doorbusters running until 1 p.m.

Roosevelt Field mall reopens.

Home Depot opens with a $500 discount when you purchase six appliances or more and a total of $60 off when you purchase two appliances.

Lowe's opens with $150 off GE 7.5-foot Oakmont Spruce Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree and $90 off CharBroil Advantage three-Burner Gas Grill.

7 a.m.: P.C. Richard & Son opens with up to 40 percent off all TVs and appliances. Staples opens with $200 off HP PageWide Pro Multifunction Wireless Color Inkjet Printer and $50 off Norton Premium Security for 10 devices.

Target reopens. Michaels reopens.

8 a.m.: PetSmart opens with a 60-gallon Marineland Heartland Aquarium and Stand Combo for $150 and Feline Greenies Cat Treats BOGO Free.

Walt Whitman Shops opens.

Best Buy reopens.

9 p.m.: PetSmart closes. Staples closes. Lowe's closes.

10 p.m.: J.C. Penney closes. Michaels closes. Best Buy closes. Dick's Sporting Goods closes. Sears closes. Home Depot closes. Roosevelt Field mall closes. Walt Whitman Shops closes.

Midnight: Target closes. Kohl's closes.