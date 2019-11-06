2019 Veterans Day free restaurant meals, discounts
You’ve served your country — or perhaps your mission isn’t completed. Several restaurants, hospitality spots and businesses are honoring the service of both active members of the military and veterans in observance of Veterans Day. Here’s a list of some Long Island options to consider in 2019:
Applebee’s: The restaurant chain is offering active military members and veterans a free meal from a select menu on Monday, Nov. 11 (at participating restaurants only, call ahead) 21 locations on Long Island (applebees.com).
California Pizza Kitchen: Veterans and active military members can choose a free entree from a menu of select items, which includes pizzas, salads, pastas and beverages; must be in uniform or have military ID/ other proof of service. Long Island locations include Walt Whitman Shops and Smith Haven Mall (cpk.com).
Red Robin: Show proof of service on Monday, Nov. 11 (at participating restaurants) to get a free Tavern Double Burger with bottomless steak fries; locations in Bellmore, Carle Place, Commack and West Babylon (redrobin.com).
Friendly’s: From open to close on Monday, Nov. 11, all restaurants are honoring veterans and active military personal with a free breakfast item (the “Big-Two-Do Breakfast”) or lunch/dinner platter (the “All-American Burger,” served with fries); show military ID or honorable discharge card for proof of service. Six locations in Nassau County, eleven in Suffolk (friendlysrestaurants.com).
Red Lobster: Active duty military, reservists and veterans can grab a free appetizer or dessert on Monday, Nov. 11 (from a select menu; valid military ID or proof of service required). Locations in Copiague, Deer Park, Ronkonkoma, Stony Brook, Hicksville, Carle Place and Valley Stream (redlobster.com).
Denny's: Participating locations are offering service members a complimentary “Build Your Own Grand Slam” 5 a.m.-noon Monday, Nov. 11 with valid military ID (or certificates of release/discharge). Locations in Centereach, North Babylon and Carle Place (dennys.com).
Panera Bread: Veterans and active military personnel who visit a participating restaurant can grab a free pastry—such as a “Kitchen Sink” cookie, a pumpkin muffin and chocolate croissant, among others—with the purchase of a meal on Monday, Nov. 11; military ID required, whole crumb cake or pastry ring excluded. Several locations around Long Island (panerabread.com)
Famous Dave’s: In honor of Veterans Day, all current and former military personnel can enjoy a free meal on Monday, Nov. 11 (valid photo identification and proof of military service required). 1060 Corporate Dr., Westbury (famousdaves.com).
Target: Active military members and veterans can apply online for a 10% coupon valid for a single use through Monday, Nov. 11; cannot be combined with any other category coupon, exclusions apply (target.com).
Buffalo Wild Wings: Active and retired armed services members can swing grab a free small order of traditional or boneless wings plus a side of fries on Monday, Nov. 11; valid proof of military service required. Locations in Valley Stream, Riverhead, Westbury, Hicksville, Farmingdale, North Babylon, Bay Shore, Centereach and Miller Place (buffalowildwings.com).
Starbucks: Active duty service members, veterans and military spouses can enjoy a free “tall” (12-oz.) hot-brewed coffee on Monday, Nov. 11 at any participating store. Dozens of locations on Long Island (starbucks.com).
White Castle: Bring proof of service on Monday, Nov. 11 to get a free Breakfast Combo or a select choice from the Castle Combo meals; participating restaurants only, call ahead. Nine Long Island locations (whitecastle.com).
