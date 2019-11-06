You’ve served your country — or perhaps your mission isn’t completed. Several restaurants, hospitality spots and businesses are honoring the service of both active members of the military and veterans in observance of Veterans Day. Here’s a list of some Long Island options to consider in 2019:

Applebee’s: The restaurant chain is offering active military members and veterans a free meal from a select menu on Monday, Nov. 11 (at participating restaurants only, call ahead) 21 locations on Long Island (applebees.com).

California Pizza Kitchen: Veterans and active military members can choose a free entree from a menu of select items, which includes pizzas, salads, pastas and beverages; must be in uniform or have military ID/ other proof of service. Long Island locations include Walt Whitman Shops and Smith Haven Mall (cpk.com).

Red Robin: Show proof of service on Monday, Nov. 11 (at participating restaurants) to get a free Tavern Double Burger with bottomless steak fries; locations in Bellmore, Carle Place, Commack and West Babylon (redrobin.com).

Friendly’s: From open to close on Monday, Nov. 11, all restaurants are honoring veterans and active military personal with a free breakfast item (the “Big-Two-Do Breakfast”) or lunch/dinner platter (the “All-American Burger,” served with fries); show military ID or honorable discharge card for proof of service. Six locations in Nassau County, eleven in Suffolk (friendlysrestaurants.com).

Red Lobster: Active duty military, reservists and veterans can grab a free appetizer or dessert on Monday, Nov. 11 (from a select menu; valid military ID or proof of service required). Locations in Copiague, Deer Park, Ronkonkoma, Stony Brook, Hicksville, Carle Place and Valley Stream (redlobster.com).

Denny's: Participating locations are offering service members a complimentary “Build Your Own Grand Slam” 5 a.m.-noon Monday, Nov. 11 with valid military ID (or certificates of release/discharge). Locations in Centereach, North Babylon and Carle Place (dennys.com).

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Panera Bread: Veterans and active military personnel who visit a participating restaurant can grab a free pastry—such as a “Kitchen Sink” cookie, a pumpkin muffin and chocolate croissant, among others—with the purchase of a meal on Monday, Nov. 11; military ID required, whole crumb cake or pastry ring excluded. Several locations around Long Island (panerabread.com)

Famous Dave’s: In honor of Veterans Day, all current and former military personnel can enjoy a free meal on Monday, Nov. 11 (valid photo identification and proof of military service required). 1060 Corporate Dr., Westbury (famousdaves.com).

Target: Active military members and veterans can apply online for a 10% coupon valid for a single use through Monday, Nov. 11; cannot be combined with any other category coupon, exclusions apply (target.com).

Buffalo Wild Wings: Active and retired armed services members can swing grab a free small order of traditional or boneless wings plus a side of fries on Monday, Nov. 11; valid proof of military service required. Locations in Valley Stream, Riverhead, Westbury, Hicksville, Farmingdale, North Babylon, Bay Shore, Centereach and Miller Place (buffalowildwings.com).

Starbucks: Active duty service members, veterans and military spouses can enjoy a free “tall” (12-oz.) hot-brewed coffee on Monday, Nov. 11 at any participating store. Dozens of locations on Long Island (starbucks.com).

White Castle: Bring proof of service on Monday, Nov. 11 to get a free Breakfast Combo or a select choice from the Castle Combo meals; participating restaurants only, call ahead. Nine Long Island locations (whitecastle.com).