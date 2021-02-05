If you’re ready for your close-up, make a beeline to Always Reason, a three-month-old boutique in Huntington that offers Instagram photo shoots — for free.

"Just by walking in, you could tell we’re different," says owner Lexi Zanghi, who’s been selling unique fashion items on her eponymous website for the past four years.

Always Reason offers Instagram sessions — by appointment only — where clients pose in an outfit from the shop in one of seven different rooms. Choose from a pink phone booth, a colorful collage or mug shot background, or one of a pair of rooms that rotate monthly, and currently sporting Valentine’s and graffiti themes. Zanghi takes photos on her iPhone and provides them to clients to use on their Instagram accounts.

"Their reactions are worth it. I think that’s better than money," Zanghi says of the free shoots.

For those who prefer to go deluxe, there’s the creative photo shoot option which lasts up to three hours, includes three outfits, props, and digital camera photography: for the price of $75.

"People feel anxious," says Zanghi. "There are so many influencers with perfect outfits, perfect poses. I want them to know they can do that and be that, too. They just need a little confidence, a little direction."

The store name comes from the oft-used saying, "Everything happens for a reason."

"It’s something that’s reassuring to me," says Zanghi.

But much less common are most of the brands Always Reason carries, which, Zanghi contends, are not available anywhere else on Long Island.

"Long Island needs a different kind of boutique: one that goes with trends on social media and what Instagram influencers are wearing," she says.

Though the inventory skews toward the younger set, Always Reason has clothing, jewelry and accessories for all ages.

"It’s doesn’t matter your age: Everybody can be trendy," Zanghi says.

Always Reason is located at 27 Wall St., Huntington; 631-275-3462, alwaysreason.com.