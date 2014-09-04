Alysia Reiner: The mean goddess of 'Orange Is the New Black'

Alysia Reiner, who plays the now disgraced corrupt assistant warden on Netflix hit, “Orange is the New Black,” turned out at the early AM Nicholas K -- the first official show of New Fashion Week -- wearing a vintage striped Norma Kamali jumpsuit.

How is it playing one of TV’s most despised villainesses? “I am incredibly blessed to be a woman people love to hate,” she said laughing. Reiner, who plays a good gal in the upcoming series, “How To Get Away With Murder,” starring Viola Davis loved her role and the fashion. “I got to wear Louboutins!”

As for the Nicholas K. show? “I felt like I was in the Sahara,” she said of the stylish nomadic duds. “And it made me want to buy it all and go there.”