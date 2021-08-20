TODAY'S PAPER
Amityville Apothecary a go-to for 'a seasoned witch' 

Amityville Apothecary is for anyone looking to dabble

Amityville Apothecary is for anyone looking to dabble in spirituality. Credit: Amityville Apothecary

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Amityville Apothecary, a metaphysical shop, caters to anyone from "a seasoned witch" to someone looking for spiritual guidance or comfort, says Dina Rosenberg, who co-owns the shop with Danielle Martin.

"We have pretty much anything you need to support your spiritual journey," says Rosenberg, who opened the shop in 2018.

The shop carries crystals, books, tarot cards, candles, herbs and jewelry. Among the highlights of the shop are two large amethysts in its outdoor flower and herb garden: a 5,000-pound geode which visitors are encouraged to sit on to recharge their energy and a round amethyst which they call a "portal," for its naturally formed cutout in the middle.

Other amenities offered include free tarot and yoga classes in the garden.

"At the end of the summer, we’re going to do a class on using herbs in your spiritual practice," says Rosenberg, adding that they’ll demonstrate how herbs can be used in tinctures, oils, scents or candles.

Sound Bath Saturdays are also held on the second and fourth Saturday of every month. "I’m going to be doing singing bowls in the garden. It’s going to be free from 6 to 6:30 p.m."

Prices start at $1 for a crystal, which go up to thousands of dollars. Jewelry runs from $10 to $300 and books start at $10. Every Friday night, Amityville Apothecary does a live sale on Instagram, offering 15% off everything. The shop located at 174 Park Ave., is open Monday and Tuesday noon to 6 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 631-464-4589; shopamityvilleapothecary.com.

