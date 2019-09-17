Pop-up antique crawl scheduled for Huntington

You’ll be able to shop ‘til you drop at the Huntington Antique Shop Hop.

Five antique stores are hosting a tandem shopping crawl 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 21, giving patrons more to find at special pop-up outdoor markets creating a flea market-like atmosphere. Wares range from vintage clothing and vinyl records to kitchenware, oddities, linens, toys and garden décor.

It's the first time such a coordinated effort has happened between the village's antique stores, says rganizer Thea Morales, owner of Rosie’s Vintage on Woodbury Road.

“There’ll be a little bit of everything — each shop is going to do their own thing,” Morales says. "You name it and it will be for sale in Huntington that day.”

Julie Walter, manager of The Shops at Suite Pieces, says the Hop will give shoppers an opportunity to check out what the three-floor store has to offer.

“We have DIY products, we can help people with their projects from start to finish, we have custom furniture — and each space in the store is individually run,” Walter says. “There’s a ton to do and see here. We also have events all month like demonstrations for how to do things like waxing and finishing.”

Some antiques in the store have been given modern spins using contemporary paint colors or new details (think blinged-out knobs on an old chest of drawers) but there are also lots of untouched treasures mixed in. And for cat lovers, Huntington artist Stephen S. Martin of Huntington will have his work for sale, some of it made with household items such as forks and spoons and coffee pots.

Sign up for the Points East newsletter From Montauk to Orient, we'll bring you to the East End this summer without the traffic. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We’re kind of a modernized experience of the old antique shop,” Walter adds.

A Huntington Historical Society shop on the grounds of the Dr. Daniel W. Kissam House will be part of the Hop, too — there, the focus is on older "but good" finds that are refreshed every week, says the society's executive director Tracy Pfaff. “It’s an all- volunteer-run shop — it’s a lot of consignment and donation, but it’s quality,” Pfaff says. “There’s nothing broken or dirty.”