3 moms open new toy store in Babylon

Madeline Lund, Teresa Striker and Amber McCullough opened

Madeline Lund, Teresa Striker and Amber McCullough opened Argyle Toys in Babylon. Credit: Argyle Toys

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Three Babylon moms have founded Argyle Toys in a quest to promote learning, provide entertainment and inspire fun in kids.

Amber McCullough, Madeline Lund and Teresa Striker — who all live on the same street — launched the website for Argyle Toys the end of March and are about to add a Babylon storefront to the mix, slated for a June 19 opening.

"I have a background in e-commerce, so that allowed us to test the waters, build up our inventory and build our brand," says Striker.

The trio has also been getting feedback from parents at local street fairs.

"Our kids range in age from 10 months to 9-years-old, so we have a good sense, but it’s always great to hear what people are saying," says Striker.

The inventory was curated around the notion that you’ll find high-quality toys that will grow with your children, says Striker, who, along with her partners, found entertaining their kids somewhat challenging during the pandemic.

They’re also relying on the perspective of one of the partners, who has twin boys with special needs. "So, you can expect to see a lot of sensory items, a lot of unique finds," says Striker.

Argyle Toys will carry many handcrafted items and sustainable toys from women-owned businesses.

"We have everything from a mom in Pennsylvania who hand-carves her stacking blocks straight through to the latest fidget that the kids are all after, and everything in between," says Striker of the wide variety of toys for newborns through age 11.

Adds Striker, "We came together to build something for parents and kids. I think we all remember what it was like to walk in and really feel the magic of a toy store."

Argyle Toys is located at 10 Grove Place in Babylon (631-314-4553, argyletoys.com). It's open Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

