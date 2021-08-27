At Dawn opens at the Sound View Hotel in Greenport

Long Islanders visiting Greenport can now explore At Dawn, a newly opened shop located in the The Sound View Hotel.

At Dawn is the brainchild of the Dawn Franchino design team, Kelly DeWitt of KKDW and Maria Thompson of Sugar Shed. The shop sells custom and co-branded apparel, mementos, and staple pieces "highlighting time spent on the Sound, a tangible memory of a visit to Greenport," Franchino says. Much of the offerings are sustainable and ethically made goods and brands by women, Black-owned and diverse businesses.

The shop’s design aspires to create a natural, calming and coastal experience for visitors. "I wanted it to fit into the overall design aesthetic, while also having a slightly youthful, but modern beach-side twist," she says. Goods featured here are made in New York and most pieces have a special story.

Collaborating with artist and designer Marleigh Culver, who also designed the shop’s custom packaging, the North Fork store carries Culver’s custom note cards, a Baggu tote bag and coloring book. Among other brands, At Dawn carries Forest Bound dopp kits (toiletry bags) and market totes, Pineapple Collaborative olive oil and apple cider vinegar, Yield Design unscented and bergamot chamomille hand sanitizers, a new line of sunglasses from Carla Colour, Nu Swim swimwear, made from recycled ocean waste and regenerated nylon. The shop also has dog collars, leashes and bowls from Found My Animal, which donates a portion of proceeds to animal welfare and rescue organizations.

The shop sells a collection of accessories home goods, wellness items, travel necessities and gifts. At Dawn is located at 58775 County Road 48, in the Sound View Hotel in Greenport, and is open Wednesday through Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 631-477-1910; soundviewgreenport.com.