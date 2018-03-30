Pretzel company pulls early April Fools’ Day prank

If you’ve ever wished you could smell like a freshly baked pretzel, you’re in luck!

Just in time for April Fools’ Day, the popular pretzel franchise Auntie Anne’s says they’re releasing “House of A” Heavenly Scent Essential Pretzel Oils.

So you, too, can now slather on your choice of scents: Freshly Baked, Salty and Cinnamon Twist.

“We’re proud that our scent elicits happiness in pretzel lovers everywhere,” said Heather Neary, president of Auntie Anne’s in a recent news release.

The company recommends people use the oils in place of perfume or cologne, or by mixing them in with moisturizer to give skin a “dewy, pretzel glow.”