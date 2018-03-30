TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Evening
46° Good Evening
LifestyleFashion and Shopping

Pretzel company pulls early April Fools’ Day prank

Auntie Anne's new line of

Auntie Anne's new line of "essential pretzel oils." Photo Credit: Auntie Anne's

By Lyndsey Hutcherson Lyndsey.Hutcherson@newsday.com
Print

If you’ve ever wished you could smell like a freshly baked pretzel, you’re in luck!

Just in time for April Fools’ Day, the popular pretzel franchise Auntie Anne’s says they’re releasing “House of A” Heavenly Scent Essential Pretzel Oils.

So you, too, can now slather on your choice of scents: Freshly Baked, Salty and Cinnamon Twist.

“We’re proud that our scent elicits happiness in pretzel lovers everywhere,” said Heather Neary, president of Auntie Anne’s in a recent news release.

The company recommends people use the oils in place of perfume or cologne, or by mixing them in with moisturizer to give skin a “dewy, pretzel glow.”

By Lyndsey Hutcherson Lyndsey.Hutcherson@newsday.com

More Lifestyle

Karline Schmieder and her son, Graham, inspect a Where to shop 'Fixer Upper' style on LI
The Carbone quintuplets, 2012 Project Prom winners. Project Prom winners through the years
The baptistry featuring organ pipes, Cathedral of the Secrets of the Cathedral of the Incarnation in Garden City
Isabella Celecia, 16, livestreamed as she had her LI women who got their heads shaved for St. Baldrick's
Gene Simmons of the heavy metal band KISS. KISS convention coming to LI
Ryan Kalinowski, age 4.5 months, is ready for Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more