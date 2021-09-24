TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
LifestyleFashion and Shopping

New and old come together at Ava's & Around Again boutique and consignment shop

Find dresses, jumpsuits, accessories and more at Ava's

Find dresses, jumpsuits, accessories and more at Ava's & Around Again on the East End.  Credit: Ava's & Around Again

By Lisa Irizarry Special to Newsday @lisairiz
Print

New and old come together in the most fashionable ways at Ava’s & Around Again boutique and consignment shop in Sag Harbor — and there’s a mix of affordable and higher-priced items to choose from.

You’ll find the latest in dresses, jumpsuits, blouses, tees, handbags, hats and shoes just steps away from vintage and consignment offerings including evening gowns, pants, coats, jackets and boots from designers such as Gucci, Fendi, Tom Ford, Proenza Schouler and Bill Blass.

And there’s even what the store owners Marjorie Scanlon and Gayle Calamita call a "spattering" of items for the home.

Located at 1 Long Wharf Street, the business started in 1988 when Scanlon opened "Around Again" as a children’s consignment shop that later accepted adult fashions, then in 2009 Ava’s boutique became the new women’s clothing counterpart to Around Again. The business no longer involves children’s clothing.

Both Scanlon and Calamita say customers seem to enjoy having options from the present and past together in one space.

"The highly-curated designer and vintage consignment area lends itself well as an addition to the new items the customers see upon entering our shop," Scanlon, who has a home in Southampton, explains. "Some customers only like one or the other, but most enjoy the option of choosing from both, especially when they see what we have."

Having options available for different pocketbooks works very well too, the owners say.

"We do clothing, accessories and jewelry with prices ranging from $6 for fun rings to thousands of dollars for designer bags and estate jewelry," Calamita, who has a house in Hampton Bays, adds.

Ava's & Around Again is located at 1 Long Wharf St. Sag Harbor. Shop hours are seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; 631-725-4067; avasaroundagain.com.

By Lisa Irizarry Special to Newsday @lisairiz

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday since 2014 and writes features stories.

More Lifestyle

French bulldog Harley Quinn at Old Westbury Gardens
Bring your dog to these pet-friendly fall events
The Garden Social Ale and a pretzel with
LI beer gardens to visit this fall
This year's FIT FEST OCEANFRONT FITNESS & WELLNESS
10 events, things to do this weekend on Long Island
Sunny's Riverhead Diner & Grill in Riverhead on
LI's oldest diner closes, another victim of COVID
A photograph of a Gabila's Knishes delivery truck
This 100-year-old LI business is world's largest producer of knishes
There are more than 30 festivals and carnivals
30+ festivals and carnivals happening on LI this fall
Didn’t find what you were looking for?