New and old come together in the most fashionable ways at Ava’s & Around Again boutique and consignment shop in Sag Harbor — and there’s a mix of affordable and higher-priced items to choose from.

You’ll find the latest in dresses, jumpsuits, blouses, tees, handbags, hats and shoes just steps away from vintage and consignment offerings including evening gowns, pants, coats, jackets and boots from designers such as Gucci, Fendi, Tom Ford, Proenza Schouler and Bill Blass.

And there’s even what the store owners Marjorie Scanlon and Gayle Calamita call a "spattering" of items for the home.

Located at 1 Long Wharf Street, the business started in 1988 when Scanlon opened "Around Again" as a children’s consignment shop that later accepted adult fashions, then in 2009 Ava’s boutique became the new women’s clothing counterpart to Around Again. The business no longer involves children’s clothing.

Both Scanlon and Calamita say customers seem to enjoy having options from the present and past together in one space.

"The highly-curated designer and vintage consignment area lends itself well as an addition to the new items the customers see upon entering our shop," Scanlon, who has a home in Southampton, explains. "Some customers only like one or the other, but most enjoy the option of choosing from both, especially when they see what we have."

Having options available for different pocketbooks works very well too, the owners say.

Sign up for the Points East newsletter! Don't miss a weekend out east this summer. Everything North and South Fork right in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"We do clothing, accessories and jewelry with prices ranging from $6 for fun rings to thousands of dollars for designer bags and estate jewelry," Calamita, who has a house in Hampton Bays, adds.

Ava's & Around Again is located at 1 Long Wharf St. Sag Harbor. Shop hours are seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; 631-725-4067; avasaroundagain.com.