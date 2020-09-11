Laura Napolitano and her husband, Joseph, want their store, Back in Time, to help customers unplug from this “crazy” world and be transported back to the days before everything became so fast-paced and technology was an obsession.

“We decided to call our store Back in Time because we thought it was time for all of us to put down our smart devices, and take a step out of this crazy world we are all in at times,” says Napolitano, of Wantagh. The shop, located at 441 Main St., in Farmingdale, opened in 2019 and offers items from today but it’s its large selection of things dating as far back as the early 1900s that Napolitano says reflect the couple’s true interests.

The Napolitanos, both 55, love antiquing and bringing new life to old things.

“While we do sell new items such as blankets, candles, pillows and frames and many other home accents, our true love and passion is upcycling and re-purposing old vintage furniture and bringing it back to life for our customers to enjoy,” Napolitano explains. “Every piece has a journey and every journey tells a story.” She adds, “The older the piece, the better the history, and our customers love hearing the story on how we find our pieces so when they bring a piece home, they too can share the story with family and friends.”

Examples of some of the upcycled furniture in the shop include old radios, Victrolas and old television sets that have been made into rolling bars. Other finds include Coca-Cola and Pepsi memorabilia, a wooden barber chair and old refrigerators, fireplace mantels, rocking chairs, desks, telephone booths and tables. The items come from Long Islanders as well trips to such places as old barns and estate sales in other states including Maine and Texas, and the repurposing work is done by Joseph Napolitano and other family members and friends.

Prices range from around $5 for a candle to $1,400 for some furniture pieces. The store is fully open and curbside pickup is available. Store hours are Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 516-586-8443 for more information.