If you’d like to give your home high style but find the idea of walking into a high-end interior designer’s showroom intimidating, you're not alone.

Keith Baltimore, owner of The Baltimore Design Center in Port Washington, wants to change that.

"I have a lot of things that are not that costly," says Baltimore, whose work was also recently featured locally in the 2020 Caumsett Designer Showhouse. "There are a lot of gift ideas, a lot of summer ideas — even big pieces. I’ve been conscious of cost — it’s been a rough year." He adds, "Not everything has to be expensive to be gorgeous."

Baltimore, who has homes in Manhattan and Water Mill, is known for thinking way out of the box when it comes to interior design, and fashioning unexpected and daring looks not driven by trends. He says sometimes giving a home a great makeover can be as simple as changing things up bit with some new accessories here and there.

"There are things you can buy at the showroom like a beautiful stone tray, there are a lot of host gifts for the summer, and we have beautiful votives from Belgium in bisque and blue," Baltimore says. "Something can get a fresh approach without spending a lot of money," he adds. "It’s how things are presented. It’s about the art of placement."

Some of the more affordable pieces in the showroom include a small white glass tea light for $51, a round marble bowl with a gold base for $94 and a backgammon game leather case set for $107.

Baltimore says there are also ways to refresh the look of a room without spending any money at all.

Sign up for the Points East newsletter! Don't miss a weekend out east this summer. Everything North and South Fork right in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"The best way to update your house that doesn’t cost anything is to edit," Baltimore says. "Remove things that don’t matter to you anymore."

Baltimore says that someone on the showroom floor can help with design suggestions or when available, Baltimore himself might be able to give you advice personally. "Someone on the floor can assist or you can come downstairs to the design studio," he adds. "I love it when someone asks me a question."

The Baltimore Design Center’s retail showroom is located at 35 Main St. and the lower level is the heart of Baltimore’s design firm. Showroom hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 516-944-2400; baltimoredesigncenter.com.