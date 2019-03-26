Men who enter are greeted with velvet ropes and addressed as “Sir.”

And there’s no foul language or rowdy behavior allowed — only acceptable discourse and pleasant temperaments.

Sound like a barbershop? Probably not to most people, but that may soon be changing. Some barbershops on Long Island and elsewhere aren’t just getting makeovers; they’re being reinvented as upscale “experiences” that offer much more than the traditional haircut and shave.

“People are tired of going to get the basic cut — they want an experience,” says Keith Banks, 54, a Wyandanch resident who owns Sir Shave in the hamlet where customers are literally given the red-carpet treatment and no cursing or acting out is allowed.

New barbershops making the cut today are also larger than their ol’ school predecessors and their offerings range from free alcoholic drinks and cappuccino served in china cups with saucers to scalp massages, manicures, pedicures and a welcome blast from the past — shoe shines. Some have custom suits made.

The owners of some of these new barbershops on Long Island are part of another new trend as well — they’re men and women who have no personal barbering experience who hire experienced barbers and see the barbershop purely as a great investment that can answer the needs of today’s time-pressed and stressed-out customer.

“I love the whole vibe of this place,” said Mike Cardascia, 44, of Bay Shore, who was getting a haircut recently at the new Noble Savage Barbershop in the hamlet. “As a guy it’s cool to have the option of getting a little pampering.” Cardascia owns a dance studio in Hauppauge and added he finds the shop “relaxing, rustic, masculine and inviting.”

According to authorities, barbering is one of the fastest-growing occupations today — and it’s one of the few professions not threatened by technology or services provided through the internet. You can’t get a cut or shave via the internet.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Maura Scali-Sheahan, CEO of the Jacksonville, Florida-based National Association of Barber Boards of America, says there was an 18 percent increase in the number of barbershops nationwide from 2008 to 2018, and a 34 percent and 47 percent annual increase in licensed barbers and barbering schools, respectively, for the same period.

Scali-Sheahan says baby boomers and millennials have helped drive the figures upward with their interest in different barbershop experiences.

“There’s always going to be a place for the high-end barbershop and the two- or three-chair shop on the corner in a small town,” Scali-Sheahan says. “But you have a lot of baby boomers in their 60s and 70s who want a barbershop, not a unisex salon. I can always tell when a cosmetologist does a guy’s hair.”

Scali-Sheahan says millennials can be very fashion conscious, and grooming is a big part of that. She adds that in today’s stressed-out world, people in general are looking to pamper themselves. “They’re more aware of quality of life. There’s a shop out there for every customer.”