Baseball logo T-shirts, flip-fops for Mets, Yankees fans

With the first month of Major League Baseball underway — and temps, finally, inching their way up into what legitimately feels like spring — fans are starting to break out their gear.

MLB has once again partnered with brands to keep you cheering in style.

Whether you’re obsessed with all things Yankees, eagerly following the Mets’ winning streak or — sacrilege — stoked by teams outside of New York, Old Navy has a T-shirt for you. Colorful, super-soft, with modern or retro takes on team logos, the tees for men, women and kids start at $22.99. (This MLB raglan-sleeve tee, trumpeting one’s love of the Bronx Bombers, is $29.99.). Look for them at select stores and oldnavy.com.

Or prove you not only talk the talk but walk the walk with the exclusive Havaianas x MLB flip-flop collection ($24 a pair), with fun asymmetrical designs that sport the team logo on one foot, the nickname on the other. Available at select Havaianas stores and havaianas.com.