Roslyn native Allison Floam's Bello Belts

Roslyn native Allison Floam's Bello Belts have interchangeable buckles. Photo Credit: Bello Belts

By Joseph V. Amodio Special to Newsday
Like any good entrepreneur, Roslyn native Allison Floam is always hunting for her next big idea.

She’s already dreamed up The SunSak, a towel-tote she sold on QVC while working on Wall Street, and the social site The Fix. So when she was out with friends after work and one of them gave her a sort of half-compliment — she looked great in her white dress but it could maybe use a belt — a lightbulb went off.

After searching stores and online, the Harvard Business School grad discovered that eye-catching, well-made belts are hard to find. So she designed her own and last year Bello Belts was born.

The line, made in Manhattan’s Garment District of Italian leather, features interchangeable buckles that snap on and off — go from Art Deco designs to animals (elephants, fish, bees, ladybugs).

Purchase the bulldog belt and Bello will donate $20 to Muddy Paws Rescue, a pet adoption and rescue nonprofit; leather straps, about $80; buckles, $20 and up at bellobelts.com.

