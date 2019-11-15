Looking to start your holiday shopping early this year? Black Friday deals around Long Island will give you the chance to save big. Several retailers are offering extended hours, doorbuster deals and sales for online customers. For those who prefer to stick to the late-night bargain hunt after loading up on a Thanksgiving meal, here's an hour-by-hour look at what's open, what's closed and what's on sale:

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 27

12:01 a.m. JCPenney's in-store Black Friday deals are shoppable online all day.

7 p.m. Target deals are available online for Circle rewards members; Target RedCard holders can shop deals online all day.

10 p.m. Walmart sale prices are available online for all shoppers.

THURSDAY, NOV. 28

2 p.m. JCPenney opens with coupons offering $500 off purchases of $500 or more, $100 off $100 or more and $10 off $10 or more for those who are the first in line before doors open. While supplies last; coupons are valid in-store only.

5 p.m. Target opens with a doorbuster deal on a 65-inch Roku Smart TV ($279.99, in-store only) and $30 discount on the Google Home Mini.

Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City opens.

Kohl’s opens with the chance for shoppers to earn $15 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.

6 p.m. Walmart opens with a deal offering up to $700 back in gift cards with the qualified activation and trade-in of select Apple and Samsung smartphones.

Sears opens with up to 60% off pajamas for the family and select men's and women's clothing.

Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove opens.

MIDNIGHT Sears closes.

FRIDAY, NOV. 29

1 a.m. Target closes. Smith Haven Mall closes. Roosevelt Field Mall closes.

5 a.m. Sears reopens.

6 a.m. Smith Haven Mall reopens. Roosevelt Field Mall reopens.

7 a.m. Target reopens. Broadway Commons in Hicksville opens. P.C. Richard & Son opens.

8 a.m. Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington opens.

10 a.m. Americana Manhasset opens.

7 p.m. Americana Manhasset closes.

10 p.m. JCPenney closes. Broadway Commons closes. Walt Whitman Shops closes. Smith Haven Mall closes. Roosevelt Field Mall closes.

11 p.m. P.C. Richard & Son closes.

MIDNIGHT Kohl’s closes.

This article will be updated as more store hours and deals are announced.