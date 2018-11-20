Here's a preview of specials, exclusive offers and doorbuster deals you'll find on Black Friday. We'll be adding more all week long as ads are released, so check back when planning your shopping strategy.

Walmart: Savings on toys, electronics, holiday decorations, housewares and more, including special buys (such as a Sony PS4 1TB Slim Spider-Man Bundle for $199)

Target: Hundreds of doorbuster sales, including deep discounts on TVs (such as $180 off an Element 55" Smart 4K UHD TV) plus free shipping on online orders.

Petco: Get a free pair of holiday antlers for your dog or cat with any purchase using your Pals Rewards card. Up to 50 percent off on treats, bedding, toys and more.

Best Buy: Deep discounts on TVs, smart phones, laptops and more, including $150 off an Apple iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi 128GB.

Barnes & Noble: Receive 50 percent off Teen/Young Adult bestsellers, picture books, gift books and discounts on Nooks.

Costco: Members save on appliances (such as $1,300 off an LG 22-cubic foot counter-depth French door refrigerator,) laptops ($80 off Dell Inspiron 11 3000 series 2-in-1 touchscreen,) electronics, clothing, furniture, food and more.

Kohl’s: Shoppers receive $15 Kohl’s cash for every $50 spent from Nov. 19 to Nov. 23. Save on jewelry, toys, TVs, Fitbits and more.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

J.C. Penney: Deals include 80 percent off fine jewelry, 50 percent off select toys and more.

P.C. Richard & Son: Discounts on home appliances and more, including up to 38 percent off TVs.

Macy's: Discounts include 65 percent off bedding, 50 percent off handbags and more.

PetSmart: Major savings on fish tanks, treats, crates and more.

Nordstrom: Get up to 60 percent off shoes, clothing, sunglasses and more for women, men and kids.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Save big on home appliances, bedding, smart home and electronics.

Sephora: Online and in store get 50 percent off select items each day this week and discounts on beauty boxes starting at $10.

Dick's Sporting Goods: Discounts up to 50 percent off on outerwear, sports and fitness equpiment and footwear.

Lowe's: Get up to 40 percent off appliances, with savings on refrigerators, washers and dryers.

GameStop: Save $100 on the Xbox One S Minecraft Creators Bundle ($199.99) and get free shipping on orders over $35.

Ulta: Discounts include 40 percent off Anastasia Beverly Hills, $14.99 each for fragrance faves for him/her and savings on makeup brushes and hot tools.

Staples: Discounted prices on desktop PC’s, laptops, Chromebooks, and more.

BJ's: Get up to $400 off select mattresses and major discounts on TVs and smart devices.