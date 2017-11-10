Black Friday deals and freebies 2017
Black Friday specials, exclusive offers and doorbuster deals from major retailers have leaked early this year. Take note of these offers, revealed by Bestblackfriday.com, to help strategize your shopping sprees.
TARGET (View the ad)
Target is offering great deals on everything from electronics to toys and clothing, and shoppers can score free shipping on everything at Target.com.
Hot deals
Xbox One S 500GB: $189.99 ($90 off regular price) and shoppers get a $25 Target gift card
GoPro Hero5 Black: $349.99 (earn a $50 gift card)
All toys from top brands including Hot Wheels, Melissa & Doug, LeapFrog, Shopkins: Buy one, get one at 50 percent off
urBeats headphones: $49.99 (save $50)
PETCO (View the ad)
Petco is having a Black Friday Pet Party, offering the first 25 in-store shoppers a scratch-off card that can yield a $10 gift card, $5 gift card or a mystery gift. Shoppers can also recieve a free pair of antlers with any purchase Nov. 24 and 25 while supplies last.
Hot deals
Dog food: Buy one, get one at 50 percent off
Holiday toys, treats apparel and accessories: 50 percent off
SEARS (View the ad)
Everything in store: 10 to 50 percent off; 40 percent off appliances, through Nov. 25
Hot deals
NordicTrack C 950i treadmill and the NordicTrack Elite 10.9 elliptical: $599 (save $900-$1,000)
KMART (View the ad)
Jewelry, accessories and clothes: 10 to 50 percent off from Thursday through Sunday.
Hot deals
Team sports apparel: 25 percent off
Fashion bedding: 40 percent off
KOHL'S (View the ad)
Shoppers can get $15 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent Nov. 20-25.
Hot deal
Select children’s toys, including Mr. Potato Head Super Spud, Barbie Volkswagen Beetle and Cars 3 20-inch Lightening McQueen: $19.99 each
WALMART (View the ad)
Walmart is offering major deals on kids toys, drones, electronics and more.
Hot deals
Element 39-inch Class Smart TV: $125
Only at Walmart, Paw Patrol Arctic Pup Gift set: $34.73
PlayStation 4 1TB: $199 (save $100)
JC PENNEY (View the ad)
In-store shoppers get a chance to win a $500 off on $500 coupon, a $100 off on $100 coupon, or a $10 off on $10 coupon.
Hot deals
Samsung 55" Class UHD 4K HDR LED Smart HDTV: $499.99
Fine jewelry: 80 percent off
Select major appliances: 40 percent off
Barnes and Noble (View the ad)
This Black Friday get 50 percent off select books, music, movies and more and buy one, get one 50 percent off educational toys and games.
MACY'S (View the ad)
Macy's is offering free doorbusters, after mail-in rebate, on items including slippers, men's joggers, tote bags and more. Shoppers can also get free shipping online with any $49 purchase valid Nov. 23-25.
Hot deal
Keurig Plus coffeemaker: $99
BEST BUY (View the ad)
Shoppers can enjoy free shipping on all online orders and recieve great deals on smart TVs.
Hot deal
Sharp 50-inch LED 216op Smart 4K Ultra HD Roku TV: $179.99 (save $320)
PETSMART (View the ad)
Pet parents can pamper their pooches with pawdicures this Black Friday all day Nov. 24 for 50 percent off. The pawdicure includes: nail trim, nail grind, teeth brushing, ear cleaning, bandana or bow.
Hot deal
Dog treats: 50 percent off
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS (View the ad)
Dick's Sporting Goods is offering limited-time doorbusters in-store and online. The North Face Men's and Women's Alpz Down Jacket found exclusively at DICK's available for $99.98.
Hot deals
Diamondback and Huffy bikes: 50-70 percent off, in store only
Men's, Women's and Youth Gerry jackets and vests: 50 percent off
WALGREENS (View the ad)
Purchase a $30 iTunes Multipack or $50 iTunes gift card and get a free $10 Walgreens gift card.
Hot deals
50 percent off gifts with a Walgreens card
Holiday gift wrapping supplies (gift wrap, tape, bags boxes): buy 2 get 3rd free
CVS (View the ad)
Buy one, get one free with ExtraCare card on seasonal toys.
Hot deal
Merry Brite Light Sets 50-200 ct.: Buy one, get one free