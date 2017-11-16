Black Friday deals at big-box stores

Here’s a look at several major retailers’ plans for Black Friday. Some deals have limited hours, require a mail-in rebate or are available through in-store purchase or online purchase only. Check theblackfriday.com for more information.

J.C. PENNEY

Open 2 p.m. Thanksgiving (online deals start at 12:01 a.m. Sunday)

Deals: Samsung 55-inch Class Ultra HD 4K Smart TV, $499.99; Samsung 26-cubic-foot three-door, French-door refrigerator, $995; Cooks 12-piece stainless steel or 13-piece aluminum pots and pans set, $24; Protocol 30-inch rolling duffel, $19.99; Crosley Cruiser Deluxe portable turntable, $49.99; Xersion puffer jacket for him or her, $20; Vanity Fair, Ambrielle, Bali, Maidenform and Warner’s bras, $14.99.

KMART

Open 6 p.m. Thanksgiving (online deals start at 12 a.m. Thanksgiving Day)

Deals: Barbie Beach or Ballerina doll, $1.99; 6-foot pre-decorated American pine tree, $49.99; Proctor Silex five-speed hand mixer, two-slice toaster or can opener, $4.99; 12-foot trampoline with enclosure with Jump ’n’ Jam basketball kit, $149.99; Samsung 200-watt, 2.1-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer, $119.99; diamond accent earrings in sterling silver, $9.99; Athletech kids’ puffer jacket, $9; Men’s Basic Editions Stooge slippers, $5.

TARGET

Open 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day (online deals start at 12 a.m. Thanksgiving Day)

Deals: Jetson V12 all-terrain hoverboard with Bluetooth speakers, customizable lights and Ride Jetson app, $199; Google Home mini, $29; JBL Charge 3 waterproof Bluetooth speakers, $89.99; TCL Roku High Dynamic Range Smart UHD TV, $349.99; GoPro HERO5 Session bundle with head strap with 16GB SD card, $249.99; ZTE Cymbal-G no-contract flip phone, $9.99; Amazon Echo Dot, $29.99; Fisher-Price Little People Sit ’n’ Stand Skyway, $17.49; Cat & Jack kids’ 4-16 character sleep sets, $5.

BJ’s

Open 7 a.m. Black Friday (online deals until Nov. 27)

Deals: Abbyson Living Bradford reclining sofa, $399.99; Halifax women’s sweater fleece, $19.99; 75-inch LG 75UU657A 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV, $1,599.99; Victrola Portable Suitcase Turntable with Bluetooth, $37.99; LG 24.1-cubic-foot three-door French Door refrigerator, black, $1,499.99; Ninja Coffee Bar Glass Carafe System, $129.99; Details Women’s puffer jacket, $29.99.

BEST BUY

Open 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day (online deals start at 12:01 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day)

Deals: Sony 60-inch Class 2160p Smart 4K Ultra HD TV, $599; HP Deskjet 3637 Wireless All-in-One Instant Ink Ready printer, $29.99; Lenovo 15.6-inch laptop AMD A6 series 4GB memory, $179.99; Toshiba 55-inch Class LED 2160, $279.99; Sonos Play:1 wireless speaker, $149.99; Samsung black stainless steel 25.5-cubic-foot French-door refrigerator, $1,049.99; Honeywell ceramic tower heater, $49.99.

MACY’S

Open 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day (online deals start at 12 a.m. Thanksgiving Day)

Deals: Bella 2.6-quart air fryer, $39.99; Keurig Plus Series brewer, $99.99; 5-piece spinner luggage set, $49.99; cashmere men’s sweater, $49.99; Zeroproof women’s vests, $9.99; Style & Co. jeans, $19.99; juniors American Rag outerwear, $49.99; juniors Material Girl activewear, $19.99.

WALMART

Open at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day (online deals all day)

Deals: iPhone 6 on Straight Talk wireless, 32 GB, $129; Hover-1 Freedom hoverboard, $148; HP Touch laptop, 15.6-inch Intel Premium 500 GB storage 4GB memory, $249; iPad 5th Gen 32GB Wi-Fi, $249; DC Comics Batcave, $50; Frozen Sleigh 12V Ride-on, $198; Boys or Girls’ Character one-piece sleepwear, $8.50; Russell Therma Force Tech jacket, $10; Stanley two-drawer tool chest with 100-piece black chrome mechanics tool set, $49.

COSTCO

Open at 9 a.m. Black Friday (some online deals start Thanksgiving Day)

Deals: Fitbit Charge 2 Activity Tracker with additional band, $99.99; Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR camera two-lens bundle, $449.99; Bayside Furnishings 56-inch three-in-one TV stand, $124.99; Bendon Disney World of Art & Activity Set, $14.99; Levi’s men’s 514 jeans, $24.99; Double Black Diamond packable down throw with stuff sack, $15.99; Cuisinart 13-cup food processor with spiralizer, $99.99; Aquaterra Spas Montecito 45-jet six-person spa, $2,999.99; Vizio 80-inch Class 4K Ultra HD XLED LCD Home Theater Display, $2,499.99; Round brilliant 0.66-carat total weight VS2 clarity, single-color diamond multistone earrings, 18-carat white gold, $799.99.

KOHL’S

Open 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day (online deals start 12:01 a.m. Thanksgiving Day)

Deals: Quarter-carat total weight diamond bracelet, sterling silver, $69.99; Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, $499.99; Apple Watch Series 3, $329; UE Boom 2 waterproof Bluetooth speaker, $99.99; All HeatKeep packable down puffer jackets for men, $39.99; Croft & Barrow True Comfort men’s dress shirts, $17.99; all Levi’s Slimming Skinny women’s jeans, $39.99.

P.C. RICHARD & SON

Open 7 a.m. Black Friday (online deals begin at 12:01 a.m. Thanksgiving Day)

Special prices are valid from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

SEARS

Open 6 p.m. Thanksgiving (online deals start at 12 a.m. Thanksgiving Day)

Deals: Kenmore 4.5-cubic-foot washer or 7.3-cubic-foot dryer, $499.99 each; Kenmore five-burner range with continuous grates, $389.99; Craftsman 41-inch, 12-drawer heavy-duty ball-bearing tool chest, $299.98; Outdoor Life men’s waterproof hikers, $24.99; Laura Scott fleece coats, $19.99; Levi’s jeans for men, $35.99; Trimming Traditions holiday character airblowns, $19.99.