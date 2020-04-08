Whatever your style or size, you’re likely to find something you like at Blue Iris Boutique in Bellmore — a women’s and teen’s clothing shop that carries sizes small to 3XL, as well as shoes and accessories. And the prices will likely fit your pocketbook as well, with the highest priced item usually only about $50.

Everything is personally selected by owner Danielle Spina, 33, of Seaford, who opened the brick and mortar store at 1499 Bellmore Ave., in 2018 after first being an online-only business. She’s now temporarily returned to online-only in the wake of the coronavirus mandate that ordered “nonessential” stores shut their doors.

But all the essentials for a spring wardrobe are definitely still available — from rompers, dresses, tops, sweaters and cover-ups in solids and patterns including florals, stripes, tie dye and camouflage — sandals, slippers, earrings, bracelets, necklaces and handbags. Included are a variety of looks for women who especially like off-the shoulder pieces and all things leopard. Jeans, leggings, shorts, capris and bralettes are also among the offerings.

Spina says there’s so much to choose from in her shop that she can’t put a label on the type of customer Blue Iris attracts and she prides herself on personalized service when customers come into the brick and mortar store. “Our customers aren’t our customers, they are our family.” She notes that both business and casual looks are available.

“We don’t really have a (specific) clientele as we range from teens to people that are much older,” Spina adds. “We love clothes that we can dress up or dress down and are affordable.” The lowest priced item in the store is a head tie for $2 and the highest would be Judy Blue Jeans for $50. Shipping is temporarily free. Orders can be placed at blueirisboutiqueny.com.