You won’t find Elton John at Blue Jean Baby in Woodbury, but you will find lots of denim and a large array of clothes for tots and kids.

"People come to me for something different," says owner Sydnie Goodman, who opened the shop in September. "They’re looking for that excitement, that boutique-y feel. I’m not doing basics; I’m not doing a full layette. People are coming to me for the fill-ins of the layette."

The shop specializes in monogramming clothes, towels, blankets — anything for infants and toddlers except stuffed animals or other three-dimensional items.

"That’s what keeps us a little separate from other stores," says Goodman of her monogramming, where the choices seem to be endless. "We have every color. We have script. We have lowercase script. We have bold letters. We could do whatever the customer wants."

For clothes, you’ll find mostly European and Los Angeles brands, including fashions for infants and toddlers by Molo from Denmark, Petite Indi from Spain and Cozii and T2Love from Los Angeles.

"You can leave my store with the most beautiful baby gift: with a monogrammed outfit and a hat and a blanket," says Goodman. "We can do themed gifts: rainbows, footballs."

In addition to clothes, there are stuffed animals from Mon Ami, plush blankets from Barefoot Dreams and burp cloths, bibs, towels and blankets from 3 Marthas, Baby Jar and Winx + Blinx.

Prices start at $25 for rattles, teethers and pacifier holders, and go up to $150 for a two-piece cashmere outfit.

Blue Jean Baby is located at 8039 Jericho Turnpike in Woodbury. The store is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Noon to 4 p.m.; 516-584-6666; bluejeanbabyny.com.