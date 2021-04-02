Lots of fashions that will appeal to those with both young and young at heart can be found at Bluetique — a clothing store in Port Washington with a large teen customer base.

Owner Halime Berkay, 50, opened the shop in 2001 because she thought there was a "void in town" for a boutique like hers that targets shoppers from 13 years old to adults. And Berkay wanted to include "blue" in the name to reflect her favorite color, but she didn’t want people who shop there to feel blue.

A "Pride List Tee" she sells promotes "humanity, love, equality, hope, acceptance and pride," other shirts bear the messages "Believe in Miracles," "Everything Will Be OK" and "Let the beauty we love be what we do." A good selection of bold and bright tie-dye looks is available in all sizes — and for those who like their tie-dye homemade, there’s a DIY tie-dye kit.

Other cheery standouts include colorful "camp tutus" that come in solid red, royal blue, white and bright green. A piece of embroidered art says, "Be Happy," and there are wooden signs that read, "Be Sweet and Stand Tall" and "Enjoy the Little Things."

A "you’ve got this" sodalite stone diffuser bracelet is attached to packaging that says the piece "encourages clear, truthful expression and living an authentic life," and suggests adding a few drops of essential oils to the wooden beads if you want to create an "aroma" that will last "for a day or two."

Berkay, who lives in Port Washington, says that type of positivity has always been her vision for the store — the uplifting sentiments aren’t something she decided to offer because of the pandemic.

"I feel like they give the store positive vibes, so it has a positive feeling," Berkay says.

Long Island pride is on display as well in such pieces as a roomy long sleeve tee with "Montauk" across the front, and there’s a sign for sale that reads, "Roslyn born, raised & proud."

Other fun and eye-catching items include colorful face masks bearing the names of colleges throughout the country, and there are on-trend crop tops, vegan leather leggings and rock band tees.

Bluetique prices range from $6 for some jewelry to a sweatsuit outfit for $85.