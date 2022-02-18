What started as an Instagram-based store two years ago has turned into a fashion haven of sorts in Northport Village, where more than 50 brands of women's clothing and accessories are scattered throughout. The brick-and-mortar, Bohemiac Boutique, opened in October.

"This was always my dream," says owner Tara Ciorciari, a one-time elementary school teacher turned stay-at-home mom. "I just think at the time that I went to school, I didn’t even think I could ever achieve this."

Ciorciari, who credits her mother for igniting her passion for style, says growing up, quality time with her mom meant shopping together. "We spent a lot of time in clothing stores together. We would laugh as we would try on some crazy items … We would spend hours twirling and walking in our new items we purchased and then go home and do a fashion show for my father."

Now, that Ciorciari’s own children are grown, she says she can devote her time to Bohemiac Boutique, which brings in brands like Bishop + Young, Veronica M, Sage the Label and Ariella. Then there are local designers, like Six/Fifty and K by Kim Suris, which makes exclusive designer and concert T-shirts and sweatshirts for the shop.

Bohemiac Boutique is a "one-stop shop" where you’ll find an outfit for every occasion. Snag sweatshirts, sweaters and zip-ups; jeans, shorts and leggings; dresses rompers and jumpsuits; plus, jackets. On the accessories front, you’ll find belts, purses, jewelry and winter gear, like hats, scares and gloves.

"We have jeans in every style, every color, every size," Ciorciari says — boot, flare, wide leg, straight, boyfriend, cropped flare, skinny, high-waisted, ultrahigh and mid-rise. Of-the-moment shackets are also stocked plentiful.

"I’m trying to cater not only to the younger girl, but the mom, the older woman," Ciorciari says, adding that she aims to carry sizes for all body types as well as brands that are more conservative, too. "I am trying to bring that to Northport."

Prices range from $20 for accessories, like gloves, hats, scarves and jewelry, to $100 for jumpsuits and jackets. Bohemiac Boutique is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find it at 54 Woodbine Ave., in Northport, or shop online at bohemiacboutique.com; 631-239-5681