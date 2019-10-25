When bride Tori Turoff went shopping at The Wedding Salon of Manhasset for a dress to wear for her reception, she fell in love with something she hadn't considered — a jumpsuit.

“I had not originally planned that at all,” the 26-year-old Manhasset resident says of choosing a vanilla-colored Reem Acra jumpsuit as a second-look outfit for her wedding at Roslyn's Swan Club On The Harbor. “But once I saw it, I said, ‘I’m in love.’ It’s different — something fresh and modern.”

Turoff, who plans to marry her fiance, Michael Virgilio, 27, of Whitestone, Queens, on June 6, is among a growing number of brides of all ages and sizes from Long Island to Hollywood who are deciding to wear the pants on their trip down the aisle. Brides are choosing jumpsuits for the ceremony, reception or rehearsal dinner, and they're not the only ones. Bridesmaids and mothers of the brides and grooms are also embracing the trend.

In fact, so many brides are becoming wedded to the idea of incorporating pants into their nuptials that more of these styles are being fashioned at a variety of price points by such designers as Galia Lahav, Enzoani, Angelo Lambrou, Laure de Sagazan, Sahroo, Madison James, Romona Keveza and Tadashi Shoji.

“We make one [bridal] jumpsuit for every collection [now],” designer Galia Lahav says. “When you make a jumpsuit for a bride, it’s important to make it interesting and think of it as a wedding gown. It has to be different and special.”

Embracing the bold, a growing number of celebrities have worn pants for their nuptial events in recent years, including Amal Clooney, Solange Knowles, Kaley Cuoco, Olivia Palermo, Sophie Turner, Marie Chevallier and Michelle Hardwick.

“Usually, a more fashion-forward bride” will go for pants, "someone who wants to do something different and fun,” says Currine Polizzi, founder of plus size bridal boutique Ivory & Main, in Sayville.

Beth Drake, senior buyer for contemporary and flower girl fashions for David’s Bridal, says jumpsuits seen on past Bridal Fashion Week runways have become “mainstream.”

"Brides are looking to incorporate more comfort into their celebrations,” says Drake. “I think we’ll see [jumpsuits] around for a while. The trend is evolving into seeing more novelty fabrics in this silhouette using more interesting lace patterns, the addition of sheer bodices, and more structured suit-like styles with lapels, slimmer pants and encrusted embellishment.”

Polizzi says that jumpsuits can be a good fit for all body types.

“We do see more and more girls coming in asking for the jumpsuit,” she says. “We carry [bridesmaids] jumpsuits by Jasmine Bridal and Bari Jay, and a bridal pantsuit from Wtoo."

Francesca Tarantino, 28, of Kew Gardens, Queens, is definitely among the fashion-forward brides. The former Merrick resident is global sales manager for designer Carolina Herrera’s bridal collection. Her bridesmaids wore jumpsuits with an overlay from Here Comes the Bridesmaid in Bethpage at her July 20 wedding that included a ceremony at St. Martin of Tours church in Bethpage and reception at Village Club at Lake Success.

“I’m different in everything I do,” she says. “There’s something sleek and cool about a jumpsuit. It’s such a trend in fashion and I had all body types [among my bridesmaids] and they all looked like angels.”

Anthony Micari, one of the owners of Bridal Reflections, which has stores in Carle Place, Massapequa and Manhattan, adds a bridal jumpsuit can be a showstopper. “It certainly garners a lot of attention.”