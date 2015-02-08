Bridal trunk shows and more fashion events this week on Long Island, in NYC
Through Feb. 11
WHAT A GIRL WANTS BOUTIQUE is giving shoppers a free Brighton "My Sweet Valentine" tote bag with their same-day Brighton purchase of $100 or more (while supplies last); 3490 Merrick Rd., Seaford; 516-809-9270.
Feb. 11-15
BRIDAL REFLECTIONS has several trunk shows this week. On Feb. 11, see the Boutique de Voile headpieces, accessories and veils trunk show at the Carle Place Salon (80 Westbury Ave.; 516-742-7788) and on Feb. 12 in Manhattan (260 Fifth Ave.; 212-764-3040). Then, from Feb. 13-15, the Manhattan salon hosts an Eve of Milady bridal trunk show. Also on Feb. 13-15, the Massapequa salon has the Ivonne D evening wear and the Victor Harper bridal trunk shows (3 Broadway; 516-795-2222). All events are by appointment only.
Feb. 12-14
At BLOOMINGDALE'S Roosevelt Field store, shop the latest Lagos fine jewelry collection with a stylist, 2-8 p.m. (516-873-2794). On Feb. 13, speak to the Marc by Marc Jacobs sunglasses stylist about the brand's exclusive design for Valentine's Day, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (516-873-2731). Then on Feb. 14, get a complimentary bottle engraving with your purchase of any selected fragrance, noon-4 p.m., at Roosevelt Field (516-873-2814) and at Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station (631-425-6858).
Feb. 14-16
ESTELLE'S DRESSY DRESSES hosts a bridal trunk show, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., featuring Julietta and Voyage by Mori Lee and Michelle Bridal by Sydney's Closet collections in sizes 18 and up. Guests can enjoy informal modeling, raffles and giveaways; 1600 Broadhollow Rd. (Route 110), Farmingdale; 631-420-0890.
Sample Sales
THEORY AND HELMUT LANG: Women's and men's items, samples and slight irregulars (all sizes) are 70 percent off, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 9-12, at 261 W. 36th St., second floor, Manhattan; 212-947-8748. All sales are final.
JAY GODFREY: Take up 85 percent off all women's apparel, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 12-15, at 260 Fifth Ave., Manhattan; 212-725-5400.