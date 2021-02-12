Fashion and kids' workshops collide at Babylon boutique 

Fashion and early childhood education might seem like they’d be at opposite ends of an interest spectrum, but they’re both passions for Jenny Dellafranca who’s successfully made a business out of both at her Bubble shops in Babylon.

Dellafranca’s Bubble East store carries clothing, jewelry, accessories, books, home décor and more and offers activities such as creative workshops. And Bubble for children features everything from apparel for newborns to age six to toys and on and off-site birthday parties, "adult and me" classes, kids’ summer and school break camps and crafts. Bubble, located at 15 E. Main St., opened in 2008 and Bubble East opened in 2017 at 25 E. Main St.

The women’s fashion at Bubble East is "hand-picked to tailor toward all of life’s best days," Dellafranca says. She adds that includes a day at the beach, a backyard barbecue, work, a night out with the girls, at home by the fire or a "sexy date night."

"I have always had a love of all things beautiful, unique, classic yet trendy, fun and creative since a young age," explains Dellafranca, a 44-year-old mother of four young boys who lives in Babylon Village. "I loved fashion and designing but also had a huge passion for early childhood education." She notes, "Fresh out of college I was a kindergarten teacher in the public school system and loved every minute. In my free time, I designed semiprecious jewelry and started getting a lot of requests for custom pieces."

Having the two Bubble businesses has been ideal, Dellafranca adds.

"I’m able to use my teaching degree and teach many of the adult and me classes," she says, and she can indulge her passion for fashion with the adult and children’s clothing offerings. "I’m so thankful that today my passions are what I call work, and I love every minute." Classes and parties have been on hold due to the pandemic but private crafting events can be scheduled by appointment.

Prices for items sold at Bubble Boutique & Learning Center range from $3 for a squishy toy to a girl’s dress for $50, and at Bubble East you can purchase a healing crystal for $6 while a sweater may cost about $50. Hours for both locations are Sunday and Monday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Shop online at bubblebabylon.com.