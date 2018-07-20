TODAY'S PAPER
Bunny Eyez modern reading glasses

Stylish lenses come in unusual shapes - and can be adjusted.

Sisters Jenny Hutt and Stacy Fritz of Roslyn

Sisters Jenny Hutt and Stacy Fritz of Roslyn Harbor have invented Bunny Eyez, a new take on reading glasses. Photo Credit: Rebecca Weiss photography

By Anne Bratskeir Special to Newsday
Jenny Hutt, 48, radio host of “Just Jenny” on SiriusXM and her sister, Stacy Fritz, 49, both of Roslyn Harbor, were entirely dissatisfied with how traditional reading glasses worked, though they both needed them desperately. So they came up with their own innovative version that flips, tilts and does things that traditional readers do not.

The idea was born, Hutt says, when she and her sister were sitting in chairs at a salon, unable to wear their glasses. “It felt like a giant waste of time,” she says.

It took about a year to develop the brand, dubbed Bunny Eyez after the sisters’ late mother, Bunny Koppleman (though the brand’s hashtag is #notyourmothersreadingglasses). The magic is in the patent-pending hinge technology that allows you to wear the readers three ways: straight on, tilted downward or as opera glasses. Now the stylish readers come in 20 colors and five shapes, including cat eye, oversized squares and cool rounds.

And the glasses even have celebrity fans, including Debra Messing, who posted them on Instagram and called them “genius.” They sell for $27 and are available at bunnyeyez.com.

