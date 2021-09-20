Who better to celebrate their Sweet 16 than a sweet shop? As Lisa Hodes, owner of Sweeties Candy Cottage in Huntington, celebrates 16 years in business this year, one thing hasn’t changed at all: Kids of all ages love sweets.

"People of all ages will feel like a kid" browsing the candy-stocked shelves, says Hodes. "From the start, our mission has been to change the world one smile at a time."

Over the years, Sweeties has expanded the candy shopping experience to include handmade chocolates, imaginative candy creations and gifts.

Satisfy your sweet tooth at one of these treat boutiques on Long Island:

Sweeties Candy Cottage

Diane Palma, of Bethpage, says her three children love when she comes home with treats from Sweeties.

"I’ve done lots of favors for parties, my daughter’s christening, and my sister’s kid’s first birthday party. I’ve even done giveaways for my business," says Palma, 40, a graphic designer, adding that the Sweeties chocolate pizza is her go-to for parties and barbecues.

The chocolate pizza, an all-time favorite, comes in several flavors, including caramel pretzel, caramel s’mores, brownie marshmallow, rainbow s’mores and Oreo marshmallow, and ranges from three to 14 inches in diameter. "Those are good gifts for any occasion, especially an affordable corporate gift, a host gift for a barbecue or a get-together and a thank you gift," notes Hodes.

Other favorites are candy sushi, available in four sizes and made with Rice Krispies treats and marshmallows, shaped to resemble real sushi and packaged in sushi containers with chopsticks.

The biggest hit this year is the smash cake which comes in all different shapes and sizes. "It’s basically a chocolate piñata filled with candy that comes with a wooden hammer," says Hodes. "It’s completely edible and it’s entertainment and food in one."

INFO: 142 East Main Street, Huntington; 631-423-7625, sweetiescandycottage.com. Open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

Sugared Up!

Sugared Up! in Islip offers cereal ice cream made on premises and carries chocolate "Get Well" cards, which can be customized, chocolate and candy baskets and candy bouquets for birthdays, dance recitals and other celebrations, says owner Lisa Saggio.

"We custom box the chocolates when someone comes in, as if they’re going to a bakery," says Saggio. "We actually stack them and tie them up with pretty ribbons."

INFO: 522 Main Street, Islip; 631-446-1930, sugaredupny.com. Open Sunday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Schwartz Candies

People venture to Schwartz Candies in Carle Place for the chocolate-covered marshmallows, says owner Stan Boskoff, a grandson of Allen Schwartz, who founded the business in New York City in 1939.

"We make them in a whole bunch of different flavors and combinations," says Boskoff, noting that flavors include vanilla, chocolate and strawberry, which can be combined with caramel, toffee or graham crackers on the bottom. "That is the thing that we do that no one else does. That’s what my grandfather started and that’s what’s sustained us all this time."

Parlay candies, another Schwartz specialty, are chewy nougats wrapped in caramel, pecans, and chocolate, a favorite, Boskoff notes, of older "kids" who remember them from their childhoods.

For gifts, there are candy platters of assorted chocolates and an assortment of molded objects, plus a new gluten-free, vegan option: No Whey Chocolate.

INFO: 169 Voice Road, Carle Place; 516-294-2831, schwartzcandies.com. Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and some Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Grandma’s Candy Kitchen

In addition to store-made chocolates, home chocolate crafters can find anything they possibly need at Grandma’s Candy Kitchen in Wantagh.

"We carry over 5,000 to 10,000 chocolate molds and chocolate supplies," says manager Alison McGuiness.

Adds McGuiness, "For the holidays we also do chocolate houses, chocolate sleds, chocolate turkeys, chocolate pumpkins. Anything in chocolate we can do for you."

For do-it-yourself types, Grandma’s sells chocolate and gingerbread house kits and chocolate race car kits, popular party items, which come in milk, dark, and white chocolate and can be decorated with sprinkles, sugars, Gummies and royal icing.

INFO: 2119 Wantagh Avenue, Wantagh; 516-785-2750, grandmascandykitchen.com. Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.