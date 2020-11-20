You can find cozy outfits for working from home or a wrap dress perfect for date night — and help the needy at the same time — by shopping at Casual 2 Dressy and participating in its Thanksgiving drive.

Food and other items collected at Casual 2 Dressy’s two stores in Melville and Syosset will be donated to the Bethpage-based Island Harvest food bank. Donations can include canned and boxed nonperishable foods, toiletries, sanitizer gloves, masks, dish and laundry detergents, cleaning sprays, paper towels, pet supplies, toiletries and baby supplies. Customers who donate at least three items will receive 5% off their entire purchase amount.

"I’ve always had a passion for fashion which led me to opening the stores," says Casual 2 Dressy owner Debra Flax, 54, of Dix Hills. "I have always tried to help those that need to be helped — whether it be a relief fund, food drive or contribution. This year, the pandemic and seeing all the people in need made me want to do my part to help."

Trendy women’s contemporary clothing including jeans, joggers, dresses, tops, sweaters, ponchos, tie-dye looks and accessories such as slippers, hats, gloves and handbags are carried at the shops. The Melville store, located in Walt Whitman Shops, 160 Walt Whitman Rd., opened in 2012; and the Syosset location, at 222 W. Jericho Turnpike, opened in 2017.

"We’re known to be a very cool mother/daughter store," Flax says, but she says some grandmothers among her customers too. "Our goal is to cater to the latest fashionable trends and provide cooler and more exclusive clothing than what you would normally find in a department store." She notes the prices for most items range from around $40 to $75 and adds, "We try hard to keep everything priced under $100."

Store hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Sunday hours at the Syosset and Melville locations are noon to 4 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. respectively. Socially distant shopping options are available by phone at 631-470-7940 or online at casual2dressy.com. Private by-appointment shopping is also offered.