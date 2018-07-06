The discount “find" is easier at the new Century 21 Edition in Roosevelt Field.

Savvy shoppers know how to navigate Century 21 in Westbury to find bargain prices on luxury brands — and for some of these retail warriors, the thrill of the hunt is part of the fun. For others, not so much. Which may be why the retailer has launched a new store in Roosevelt Field: Century 21 Edition (only the second of its kind in the country), to highlight what the powers there are calling “the best of the best.”

The curated assortment is on eye-popping display at the gleaming 5,000-square-foot store, which carries a sharply tailored selection of designer women’s shoes, accessories, sunglasses, watches, handbags and fragrances at discounts up to 65 percent. Here you won’t have to rummage through the racks to find a truly impressive selection of the great stuff. “The hunt is easier here,” says Larry Mentzer Jr., the stores' executive director. “But it’s still thrilling.”

And it is. For lovers of high-end handbags, the inventory here includes vintage Louis Vuitton styles (a classic Monogram tote that might retail for $1,100 goes for $895). Find authentic Valentino, Gucci, Marc Jacobs and even a most coveted Chanel Birkin bag (OK, it’s still $15,000) at discounted prices.

In the small shoe department, one style of red-soled Christian Louboutin stilettos line up on the rack (some 50 pair) along with other brands such as Gucci, Michael Kors, Aquazzura and Tabitha Simmons. (For balance, there’s also Steve Madden.)

Fragrances are deeply discounted here, and there’s some cool vintage jewelry as well. Most impressive? Century 21 Edition has partnered with Vision Express to offer shoppers an optical department that can fill your prescription on premises via telemedicine ophthalmology and produce prescription glasses and sunglasses by the next day. The frames are up to 80 percent off and include big names such as Tom Ford, Chloe, Fendi and Givenchy.