Shopping for children’s clothes isn’t a one-store-fits-all deal. Some kids, along with their parents, like the latest trends, while others are into tradition. Some go for monograms, while others look for sustainable brands. Across Long Island, children’s boutiques specialize in those areas and more.

"I’m very into fashion, and love being able to share that when I give gifts," says Garden City mom Angela DiLemme, 47, who has a 16-year-old daughter and shops locally for her young nieces and nephews. "I always try to find clothing stores with special items."

Offerings with one-of-a-kind flair make the children’s boutiques on our shopping guide tick. Use it as you make your shopping list — and check it twice.

Koukla Children’s Boutique in Bellmore

Its specialty: Trendy clothing and accessories from Europe for infants and kids up to age 10.

Store’s story: In Greek, the 2-year-old shop’s name means "beautiful doll." It’s a labor of love — and a passion for fashion — of sisters Nicole Petris, 32, and Elli Krempa, 39.

Hot for holidays: Sweat tops and bottoms, faux-fur jackets and toasty hats and mittens all in kid-friendly "supersoft fabrics," says Petris. Bright slickers decked in multicolored dinosaurs are perfect to have for a rainy day.

Price range: $20 to $100

Sign up for the Holiday Happenings newsletter! Get the scoop on local holiday events and shows as well as tips on what to buy your loved ones during the season of giving. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Customer’s take: "I love shopping there because I find things nobody else has," says Christy Schmitt, who works in sales and has three kids — DJ, 11, Drake, 5, and Dakota, 4. "When I’m out with Dakota, somebody always compliments her outfit. She has a faux-fur coat she totally loves. I wish it came in my size."

Details: 2691 Merrick Rd., kouklany.com, 516-490-4002. Open Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pashley Children’s Boutique in Cold Spring Harbor

Its specialty: Traditional and classic clothes for babies, kids and teens.

Store’s story: Since 1990, the store has carried sportswear and activewear, gifts and toys. "We are especially known for our beautiful dresses and holiday outfits," says owner Pat Ramsay, who runs the store with her daughter Debbie Schipper. "We’re starting to see lots of people that were kids and were dressed here are now having their own children and coming here." Debbie’s 27-year-old daughter is expanding the store’s Instagram presence.

Hot for holidays: Cozy sweaters, festive dresses and cotton pajamas that come with a matching book to make a bedtime story ("The Night Before Christmas" and "The Little Engine That Could," among them) warmer and fuzzier.

Price range: $40 to $200

Customer’s take: "I’m a traditionalist," says attorney Lisa E. Cleary, who has a home in Huntington and "three decades of loyalty" shopping at Pashley for outfits for her son, nieces and nephews and colleagues’ kids. "You can only imagine the thank you notes I’ve gotten over the years."

Details: 169 Main St., pashleychildrensboutique.com, 631-367-8737. Open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Blue Jean Baby in Woodbury

Its specialty: Chic clothing for infants and toddlers made one-of-a-kind with monogramming.

Store’s story: The nearly 3-month-old boutique is the brainchild of Sydnie Goodman, 53, who lives in Melville and has decades of clothing and retail experience in New York City and on Long Island. Her husband suggested the name, a nod to an Elton John song lyric.

Hot for holidays: Warm-and-cozy onesies, getaway bathing suits decked out animal and cool prints and snowsuits. "We do a tremendous amount of monogramming on clothes and gifts across the whole store," says Goodman, adding that customizing is done outside her store and typically takes about a week.

Price range: $36 to $150

Customer’s take: "Personalizing is one of the shop’s biggest selling points," says Taylor Schacter, a teacher whose daughters, Nora, 3, and Harli, 6 months, have customized sweatsuits from the store. "Monogramming makes them more special."

Details: 8039 Jericho Turnpike, bluejeanbabyny.com, 516-584-6666. Open Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

The Little Red Planet in Sag Harbor

Its specialty: Sustainable, ethical and adorable fashions for newborns to kids age 14.

Store’s story: Open in its current location since June 2020, the store named for the owner’s daughter, Mars, began as online-only before going brick-and-mortar. "It’s an ethically curated boutique," says Mindi Smith, whose 20-plus years of kids' fashion styling informs every item in her store.

Hot for holidays: Snowsuits, knit caps, sweaters and pants. A trio of trends this holiday season includes quilted pieces, seasonal florals and shearling.

Price range: $50 to $300

Customer’s take: "I’m very big into sustainable clothing and supporting local businesses," says early childhood educator Hannah Ruppel, 37, who lives on Shelter Island. Her sons, ages 6 ½ and 20 months, are big fans of the fun hoodies, cozy sweatpants and accessories for fall and winter.

Details: 34 Long Island Ave., thelittleredplanet.com, 917-279-7622. Open daily except Wednesday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.