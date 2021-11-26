If you’re looking for vintage Christmas ornaments and décor, Rosie’s Vintage holiday pop-up sale is the place to be.

In addition to ornaments sold individually or in packages, this Huntington vintage emporium’s Christmas shop features little ceramic Santas, elves and reindeer, festive mugs, an endless assortment of holiday-themed salt and pepper shakers, angel candlestick holders, snowman candles, angel bells and felt reindeer. There’s glassware with mistletoe, wreaths, holly and Christmas tree designs and ceramic light-up Christmas trees that come in various sizes. They're "great for people who don’t want a real tree, but want the festive feeling," says owner Thea Morales, who opened the shop five years ago.

You’ll also find Christmas barware, stemware, napkin holders, cookie jars, planters, pitchers, linens, aprons, postcards, greeting cards and other ephemera, framed sheet music, children’s books and records.

"Everything from Sinatra to the Chipmunks," says Morales.

Rosie’s carries Christmas vignettes made from everyday items, likes cups and spice cans decorated with trinkets, bells and baubles, crafted in Kings Park by Karen Fisher.

"Ninety-five percent of the vintage Christmas that we have in our store is from houses on Long Island," says Morales.

There are cute and colorful Putz houses from Japan, handmade in the 1940s through 1960s out of cardboard, mica glitter "snow" and acetate, some of which are wired to light up.

Beyond the Christmas shop, Rosie’s has two floors of vintage clothing, figurines, records, toys, signs, decorative trays, framed art, cookware, cookie jars, clocks, jewelry, mirrors, purses, linens and vases, included collectible Lady Head vases from the ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s. Even the cash register, circa 1929, is vintage — but not for sale.

Prices start at $2 for an ornament or small figurine and go up to $100 for a large ceramic tree. Rosie’s Vintage is located at 101 Woodbury Road in Huntington and is open Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Christmas shop runs until Jan. 9; 631-549-9100; rosiesvintagestore.com.