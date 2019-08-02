Feeling beat from the heat? So does your skin during these sizzling summer months. Cooling treatments that go way beyond basic air conditioning offer a number of frosty benefits.

“It’s our busiest time of the year,” says Taylor Frisch of West Babylon, whose family owns three Cryology locations, in Babylon, Bayside and Patchogue, where clients go for the ultimate cool-down: cryotherapy (“cold therapy”) treatments. “One of the allures during the warmer months is that it’s seen as a refreshing, feel-good sort of thing,” says Frisch.

At Cryology, clients step into a full body chamber (you can wear undergarments and you’re given rubber gloves and socks) that exposes the body to temperatures colder than negative 200 degrees for three minutes. Some say it's a salve for muscle soreness, inflammation, joint pain and stiffness (elite athletes have used it for years), but it’s also being touted as an energy booster and beauty tool.

Besides the full-body chamber, there’s a completely dry 10-minute Cryo-facial that beams nitrogen vapors across the forehead, cheeks, nose and chin to help shrink pores and tighten skin.

Dr. Jeanette Graf, a dermatologist in Great Neck, is a believer in cooling treatments during this time of year. “There’s always the result of not applying enough sunscreen or not applying it often enough, which can lead to sun damage. Skin gets much drier in the summer — we spend much more time being outdoors, going to the beach, swimming in pools and showering more, too. A soothing, cooling treatment to the skin can be moisturizing, restorative and invigorating, too.”

Summer is not the time for invasive skin treatments, says Elaine Bezold, the owner of Red Hots Spa in Roslyn, where the mantra is: “Repair and correct in the fall, winter and spring, and maintain in the summertime,” she says.

“In the summertime especially, dehydrated skin is the No. 1 concern because of sun, heat, UV rays and sunscreen,” Bezold says. A popular seasonal fix at Red Hots Spa is the super frosty five-minute CooLifting treatment, which, in simplified terms, is said to trick your body into producing more internal oxygen, which leads to more plump, hydrated skin and works to reverse the seasonal drying trend.

Have a look at few icy treatments that could help you and your skin feel refreshed and healthy this summer.

Sign up for the Points East newsletter From Montauk to Orient, we'll bring you to the East End this summer without the traffic. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

ULTIMATE OXY LIFT

WHERE KarinaNYC Skin and Lash Clinic in Greenvale

There's no facial steam or hot towels — instead, a chilled mask, deep cleaning, cold micro-massaging with high-end new Biologique Recherche product to detoxify and stimulate skin to re-oxygenate skin tissue. Next is a chilled brightening and oxygenating white-as-snow mask, following by icy Cryo sticks that are worked over a cold gauze mask to cool and sooth the epidermis. This provides lymphatic drainage and reduces skin inflammation. A custom cocktail finisher (cool, naturally) of serums and light massage seals and protects.

COST $260 for 60 minutes

INFO 516-625-2624, karinanyc.com

COOLIFTING

WHERE Red Hots Spa in Roslyn

With virtually no downtime needed for the skin to recover, spa owner Elaine Bezold says, the treatment achieves “incredible luminosity, deep hydration, tightness and brightness.” After a thorough cleansing, the aesthetician actually “shoots” your skin with the gunlike tool, which uses icy carbon dioxide gas and a hyaluronate facial solution. The extreme cold of the gas, “tricks your body into producing internal oxygen,” says Bezold. And the change of temperature and light pressure of the tool helps the skin drink in the hyalaronic solution. With the cleansing, the entire treatment lasts about 15 minutes (the freezing part, about five).

COST $150

INFO 516-484-8267, redhotsspa.com

SOOTHING AND COOLING SUMMERTIME FACIAL

WHERE Par La Mer Day Spa in East Quogue

Owner Sharon Celi says the treatment aims to restore, smooth, rehydrate and nourish summer skin with ingredients such as freeze-dried seaweed, hyaluronic acid, aloe, chamomile and shea butter. Included in the calming mix, a refreshing aromatic mist and facial massage with frosty glass globes.

COST $120 for 50 to 60 minutes

INFO 631-745-1563, parlamerdayspa.com

CRYOTHERAPY

WHERE Cryology locations in Babylon, Bayside and Patchogue

Cold therapy chambers expose the body to negative 200-degree temps for what's said to be whole-body relief from injuries, muscle soreness, inflammation and joint pain. Some use it for increased energy, weight loss and cellulite reduction, as well.

COST $25 for new clients (otherwise $45 per session)

INFO 833-279-6697 cryologyny.com