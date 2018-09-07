Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Fall 2018 fashion trend: Bohemian-Western style

Get the look with flannel, fringe or plaid in prairie styles.

A bootie is less of a commitment than a full-on cowboy boot and looks great with a tailored skirt or trousers -- try this Rebecca Minkoff women's pointed-toe, leather, low-heel boot; $178 at select Bloomingdale's stores and bloomingdales.com. Photo Credit: Bloomingdale’s

By Joseph V. Amodio Special to Newsday
Here’s the problem when designers go nuts for the Wild West: It usually looks like you’re dressed for Halloween. Fine, if you’re Gigi Hadid or one of the Jenners looking all Baja-boho at a Coachella party.

But here in the Northeast, it’s tougher to pull off.

The Western trend has been popping up on designer runways for easily the past two years — though these days it’s more refined.

“Forget about the rough and rugged look of the Wild West — today’s Western is polished,” says Afshin Haghani, co-owner of Gallery Couture, an airy, trend-savvy boutique in Manhasset. He suggests an East-meets-West mash-up: Take a pretty floral prairie-style dress, cinch it with a big-buckle belt, and top it off with a tailored jacket.

“That’s the look,” he says. “And what’s great about the trend is that you don’t have to go overboard.”

Invest in one key item that’ll give a nod to the trend, he suggests — whether it’s that Western belt, a flash of buffalo plaid or a denim shirt that you can wear buttoned up and tucked into a pencil skirt or trousers for a sleek look that’ll pass muster at the office.

Or the simplest purchase of all?

“Wear your favorite tailored dress with a Western-style bootie,” he says. You don’t have to go full-on cowboy boot — the bootie whispers westward, but makes an edgier, more urban statement. “It instantly updates your look,” Haghani says. “And you won’t feel like you’re wearing a costume.”

We’ve scouted out some West-wear that’ll feel at home in Dodge — or Deer Park. No cactus required.

