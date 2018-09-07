Here’s the problem when designers go nuts for the Wild West: It usually looks like you’re dressed for Halloween. Fine, if you’re Gigi Hadid or one of the Jenners looking all Baja-boho at a Coachella party.

But here in the Northeast, it’s tougher to pull off.

The Western trend has been popping up on designer runways for easily the past two years — though these days it’s more refined.

“Forget about the rough and rugged look of the Wild West — today’s Western is polished,” says Afshin Haghani, co-owner of Gallery Couture, an airy, trend-savvy boutique in Manhasset. He suggests an East-meets-West mash-up: Take a pretty floral prairie-style dress, cinch it with a big-buckle belt, and top it off with a tailored jacket.

“That’s the look,” he says. “And what’s great about the trend is that you don’t have to go overboard.”

Invest in one key item that’ll give a nod to the trend, he suggests — whether it’s that Western belt, a flash of buffalo plaid or a denim shirt that you can wear buttoned up and tucked into a pencil skirt or trousers for a sleek look that’ll pass muster at the office.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Or the simplest purchase of all?

“Wear your favorite tailored dress with a Western-style bootie,” he says. You don’t have to go full-on cowboy boot — the bootie whispers westward, but makes an edgier, more urban statement. “It instantly updates your look,” Haghani says. “And you won’t feel like you’re wearing a costume.”

We’ve scouted out some West-wear that’ll feel at home in Dodge — or Deer Park. No cactus required.