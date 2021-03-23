After seeing friends post happy pictures on social media following their COVID-19 vaccinations, Orit Hodarkovsky, 42, of Cold Spring Harbor, came up with another way for people to get that message across.

#IGOTVAXXED Apparel, available now exclusively online, is her affordable, limited-edition collection of simple but bold hoodies, crop tops, beanies and masks that come with either the #IGOTVAXXED or #GETVAXXED logo.

"It’s my first line. I want my clothes to spark action and to empower people and to make them feel like they’re making a difference when they wear them," says Hodarkovsky, 42, who works in sales for a global investment firm and has two young kids. "And, of course, to look good."

The line also supports a good cause. A portion of the proceeds benefits the GO Campaign’s COVID-19 relief programs for vulnerable children that help provide food, health care, safe shelter and supplies.

The collection comes in kids and adult sizes and are priced from $19 to $48. They’re made at Factory 77, a merchandising services company, in Bay Shore. Hodarkovsky says she’s worn her #GETVAXXED styles "everywhere" — from local stores to doctors’ visits to help spread the word about vaccines.

Her clothes typically spark a reaction, she says. "People will stop me and say, ‘I love that.’ They love the style. They love the message."

She acknowledges that some people have a different response. "A friend saw me in one my hoodies and said, ‘I’m not getting vaccinated.’ People are entitled to their opinions. I’m proud that my clothes are part of the conversation."

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

#IGOTVAXXED Apparel, available at igotvaxxedapparel.com, marks Hodarkovsky’s first shot at fashion, but she doesn’t plan for it to be her last. "My goal," she says, "is to really call attention to one or two causes a year."