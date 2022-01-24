The fact that you can create something out of two strings and sticks "is pretty magical," says Long Island knitting instructor Keri Puglisi. If you want to learn how to cast a spell by knitting and crocheting your own one-of-a-kind creations, classes at Long Island specialty shops are available to show you the ropes — whether you’re a beginner, advanced or any level in-between.

The pandemic has increased interest in crochet and knitting — filling up downtime in creative ways has proven to be therapeutic — but it has also meant that many, but not all, shops have shifted to one-on-one lessons.

"Everyone learns at a different pace, so the private lessons are very efficient," says Dina Mor, owner of the Knitting Place.

Here are seven places where you can boost your skills. Bring an eagerness to learn (and a mask).

Black Sheep Knitworks

Private knitting lessons for all levels are offered. "One-on-one works very well, especially with beginners. You can fine-tune their learning process," says Christine Clark, who taught knitting at a local library before opening her cozy shop six years ago.

INFO: $40 an hour; 47 Newtown Lane, East Hampton, blacksheepknitworks.com, 631-527-5800

Hammer & Stain

Intimidated by knitting needles and crochet hooks? Three-hour classes on Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. and Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. teach you how to make a 40-by-60 inch blanket using just your hands. "You’re getting a tiny introduction to crochet," says owner Sandra Bernius. "You start with a chain stitch and end with a double chain stitch."

INFO: $85 a class; 15 Main St., Sayville, hammerandstainli.com, 631-891-5524

The Knitting Place

One-on-one skill-building classes in knitting and crochet are offered at this 25-year-old shop. "The way patterns are written has changed over the years," says owner Dina Mor, who’s seen a rise in people seeking help with deciphering instructions.

INFO: $40 an hour; 191 Main St., Port Washington, theknittingplaceny.com, 516-944-9276

Nest On Main

"Knitting for all levels" with Keri Puglisi, of Loops by Keri Knitwear, will be offered on Jan. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. and Feb. 5 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. "Beginning crochet" will be offered in two classes on one day, Feb. 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Learn basic skills and stitches to complete a cozy cowl to warm up winter’s big chill.

INFO: $40 a class, excluding materials; 135 Main St., Northport, nestonmainmarket.com, 631-651-9173

Knitting on the Lamb

Private crochet and knitting lessons for all levels arranged with two days advance notice. Since the summer of 2020, owner Valerie Hanna has seen a spike in men keen on upping their skills. "We’ve always had male surgeons," she says, adding that there’s been a recent spike in "accountants and Attorneys."

INFO: $50 an hour; 456 E. Jericho Tpke., Huntington, knittingonthelamb.com, 631-271-9276

The Knitting Garden

Basic crochet and all-level knitting lessons are offered for individuals and groups of up to four. "I have enough room for everybody to be spaced properly," says owner JoAnn Esposito. Interest in both crafts "was phenomenal last year," she adds. "It’s a way to wind down every day."

INFO: $25 to $40 an hour; 49 Green St., Huntington, theknittinggarden.net, 631-923-3222

Long Island Yarn & Farm

Need a yarn recommendation? Have a pattern question? The second Wednesday each month from 7 to 9 p.m. is set aside for "knit night," now held as a virtual get-together. (Zoom link on website.) "It’s about creating community," says fiber farmer Tabbethia Haubold.

INFO: 125 Gerard Rd., Yaphank, lilivestockco.com, 631-924-8110