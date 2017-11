Cyber Monday is upon us. For straight savings on one of the biggest shopping days of the year, check out these sitewide sales.

50 PERCENT

Banana Republic

Exclusions? Not valid at Banana Republic Factory online or on gift cards

In-store too? No

Code? Discount applied at checkout

Site: bananarepublic.com

Gap

Exclusions? Not valid at Gap Outlet, Gap Factory stores, Gap Factory online or on gift cards

In-store too? Yes

Code? CYBER (also use code TREAT for an extra 10 percent off)

Site: gap.com

Loft

Exclusions? Not valid at Loft Outlet stores

In-store too? Yes

Code? CLICK

Site: loft.com

40 PERCENT

Aerosoles

Exclusions? Not valid on gift cards, accessories or clearance items; other exclusions may apply

In-store too? Select stores

Code? Discount applied at checkout

Site: aerosoles.com

Old Navy

Exclusions? Not valid on Today Only Deal merchandise

In-store too? No

Code? Discount applied at checkout

Site: oldnavy.com

35 PERCENT

BaubleBar

Exclusions? Buried Bauble, Maya Brenner, Adina Reyter and gift cards

In-store too? N/A

Code? CYBER35

Website: baublebar.com

30 PERCENT

Bonobos

Exclusions? None

In-store too? Yes

Code? MANIA

Website: bonobos.com

Steven Alan

Exclusions? Some restrictions and exclusions apply

In-store too? Yes

Code? blackfriday

Website: stevenalan.com

20 PERCENT

Bandier

Exclusions? Gift cards

In-store too? Yes

Code? Discount applied at checkout

Website: bandier.com

Parachute

Exclusions? Gift cards

In-store too? Yes

Code? SALE17 (automatically applied at checkout)

Website: parachutehome.com

SIX:02

Exclusions? Some styles

In-store too? No

Code? CYBER20

Site: six02.com

William Murray Golf

Exclusions? None

In-store too? N/A

Code? MURRAYMON20

Site: williammurraygolf.com