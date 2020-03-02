A decade ago, Great Neck South high schooler Danielle Bernstein bolted out after school, “speeding down Community Drive in Manhasset,” to hit up Macy’s, where she says she’d “scour for the newest items and outfits for everything from a high school dance to homecoming football game.”

Today, Bernstein, 27, now a renowned fashion influencer and the founder of the blog, WeWoreWhat that boasts a mere 2.3 million followers (including Bella Hadid, Arianna Grande and Vanessa Hudgens) is launching her very own eponymous brand exclusively at her old stomping grounds, Macy’s. “Danielle Bernstein for Macy’s is my ode to my childhood self, it’s a way to bring my brand to the masses and pay tribute to the girl I was before WeWoreWhat,” she says.

At this point in her career, Bernstein is best known for her high style (as in expensive) but her new line is both approachable and affordable. Every item in the 22-piece collection of elevated basics is under $100 with sizes from 00-24. It will become available online and at Macy’s stores on March 5, and is the first drop of four seasonal deliveries. Durand Guion, vice president of Macy’s Fashion Office, says, “We are thrilled to bring Danielle’s exceptional taste level and must-have seasonal looks to the Macy’s fashion consumer.”

So, what about the clothes? Find on-trend slouchy jackets ($99); trousers in both flowy and tailored styles ($89); shimmery satin skirts ($69); structured bra tops ($49); clever little bodysuit T-shirts ($39) and breezy baby doll dresses ($99). Shoppers will be enticed by details such as sweet puffed sleeves, darling floral prints and smart stripes. But at its best, the lineups’ solids in cloud, black and pale green have a timeless and ageless appeal. In fact, Bernstein, who designed the collection, says “It’s for everybody. It’s for all sizes, ages and backgrounds. That’s my goal. It’s everything I would wear and want for my own closet.”

Bernstein will officially launch Danielle Bernstein for Macy’s at an open to the public meet and greet and panel discussion at store’s NYC flagship, Macy’s Herald Square, on March 5 from 6 to 8 p.m.