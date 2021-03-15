These low-cost production lessons can take your music career to another level

Newsday receives a commission on purchases made through Newsday Shopping, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

Along with providing a valuable outlet for important artistic expression, music also serves as the cornerstone of a massive industry that can supply sustained financial success for those who invest in themselves properly.

Take a major step in your musical journey and place yourself in a position to flourish by exploring The Complete Ableton Live 11 Music Production Essentials Bundle. This proactive investment comes at a low cost, thanks to a limited-time deal that drops the price for lifetime access to only $35.99 — reflecting a 97% discount from $1,600.

Jump on the fast-track to the musical spotlight you've always imagined with 11 hours of training in Ableton Live 11, including eight courses on fundamentals, music theory, songwriting, recording and post-production effects. This comprehensive collection includes more than 100 lessons that are sure to deepen your knowledge of what it takes to succeed in a competitive industry.

From beginners to professionals, this experience serves up crucial insight for anyone using a digital audio workstation.

Master the basics of music production and track editing and gain confidence to properly record songs that are waiting to launch into big hits. Even great artists can get hung up on songwriting, so you'll benefit from lessons on the essentials, from arrangement structure and chord progression to working out a major scale and a natural minor scale, along with coming up with plans for a bass part and a drum part.

Of course, even when the song has been written, performed and recorded, there is still work to be done. You'll gain a firm understanding of the effects and features that can add something extra special to your work.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Prices subject to change. Newsday and StackCommerce, a leading commerce technology platform that scouts new deals and exclusive offers on products and services, have partnered to bring Long Islanders limited time deals and discounts. These offers are updated on a regular basis and highlighted in Newsday’s digital store: Newsday Shopping.