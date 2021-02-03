TODAY'S PAPER
29° Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
29° Good Morning
LifestyleFashion and ShoppingDeals

Uncomfortable going to the salon? You can get a pro-level blowout at home

By StackCommerce
Print

Newsday receives a commission on purchases made through Newsday Shopping, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

Whether for COVID precautions or financial concerns, there are plenty of reasons to avoid making the trip to the salon these days. If you're looking to achieve a pro-level blowout at home, one way to start is by getting the right tools for the job.

The Adagio Accelerator 2000 Blow Dryer is here to provide you with freedom and flexibility for personal beautifying needs, and it's currently available at a can't-miss cost.

Making plans to see a professional has never been a more complicated process, and you're ultimately working on some else's schedule. This affordable alternative allows you to prioritize your convenience and safety and saves you money on everything from transportation to tips for your stylist and the assistant who washes your hair.

Enjoy the same great results with the 1,400-watt Adagio Accelerator that rapidly dries your hair while protecting it from damage. Choose from two speeds and three heat settings, plus a cool-shot to get that elusive perfect hair day day after day. Lightweight and ergonomic, the blow dryer is safe thanks to overheating protection. It's accompanied by two flat nozzles, along with a diffuser that comes in handy to ensure no-frizz results for wavy and curly hair.

The Adagio Accelerator 2000 Blow Dryer ($64.99) is an ideal way to get a top-quality blowout without the hassle of heading out and about, and you'll save $300 when purchasing a pair.

Prices subject to change.

Newsday and StackCommerce, a leading commerce technology platform that scouts new deals and exclusive offers on products and services, have partnered to bring Long Islanders limited time deals and discounts. These offers are updated on a regular basis and highlighted in Newsday’s digital store: Newsday Shopping.

By StackCommerce

More Lifestyle

Some of the Valentine's treats available for a Food critic tries Dunkin's Valentine's Day treats
"Jumanji: The Next Level" is among the movies Free winter break drive-in movie series comes to LI town
TV newsman Dan Abrams plans a high-end makeover TV newsman buys Laurel Lake Vineyards
Roasted wings are finished in a Peruvian flavored Easy chicken wing recipe for game day
Garden vegetable minestrone from The Soup Shack at The ultimate guide to LI winter dining: Pop-up experiences, igloos, more
Sign up for a virtual plunge and jump 'Splash From Home' polar plunge, more things to do this weekend on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?