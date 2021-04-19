Instead of buying all new knives, get this professional sharpener for 64% off

Newsday receives a commission on purchases made through Newsday Shopping, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

Have you stepped up your at-home culinary efforts during the last year while restaurants dealt with restrictive measures? Plenty of people have learned how to expand their daily menu while working to create great-tasting meals for a lower price and more convenience than eating out in public.

Those efforts require more than quality ingredients, as proper tools can make a major impact, whether you're cooking for one or a full family. Continue to elevate your kitchen skills with assistance from the Angle Pro Knife Sharpener.

Whether you're a professional chef or simply motivated to make the most of at-home options, you can't go wrong with this expertly crafted tool, especially while slicing off a serious chunk of the cost. Typically sold for $199, this three-in-one device is being offered for a limited time for only $69.99, presenting the perfect opportunity to take another step toward conquering the kitchen.

Don't settle for dull and ineffective knives that complicate the preparation process and result in uneven cuts. The Angle Pro Knife Sharpener provides complete maintenance for your favorite knives.

This sharpener is equipped with a stainless steel angle gauge for gaining exact measurements of your blade. It's fitted with three ceramic wheels for straightening your blade, three diamond wheels for sharpening your blade and three tungsten carbide rods for applying a new edge.

Once you've used this sharpener, enjoy effortless slicing and dicing with a rejuvenated knife set and revolutionize the way you approach the process. Pursue complex dinners you never thought you could make, or simply improve upon your tried and true methods.

