Don't miss discounted accessories for new Apple devices

Newsday receives a commission on purchases made through Newsday Shopping, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

Here are eight deals on accessories aimed to maximize Apple product capabilities.

1. BatteryPro Portable Charger for iPhone & Apple Watch

The BatteryPro Portable Charger for iPhone and Apple Watch ($79.99 with 19% discount) features an integrated MFi-certified magnetic charger and a smart high-speed USB output to rapidly power up both devices. Its rechargeable battery has enough power to charge an Apple Watch for two weeks or an iPhone for three days.

2. AirPods Pro Accessory Bundle

The AirPods Pro Accessory Bundle ($14.99 with 50% discount) includes a protective case, a carabiner for on-the-go use, an anti-loss silicone AirPods Pro sleeve, and ropes that reduce the frequency of dropping or misplacing AirPods.

3. Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain ($19.99 with 59% discount) replaces a typical charging cable -- it uses a microcomputer electronic system to wirelessly charge the touch-sensitive Apple Watch when it is placed on a black magnetic charger. It's portable and pocket-sized.

4. 360° Rotation Smart AI Object Tracking Gimbal

The 360° Rotation Smart AI Object Tracking Gimbal ($36.99 with 71% discount) lets you film yourself hands-free. Using AI technology, it automatically recognizes a face and shoots with infinite rotation, keeping the subject centered for photos and video.

5. Aeris Copper Germ-Killing Case for iPhone

The Aeris Copper Germ-Killing Case for iPhone ($39) protects a phone from daily bumps, impact and pathogens. The copper coating is supposed to kill a range of bacteria and viruses.

6. Magnetic Wireless Charger for iPhone

The Magnetic Wireless Charger for iPhone 12 ($29.99 with 23% discount) comes with a three-foot cable that will not block hands when playing games or watching videos while charging. It is equipped with 15W of power that enables a phone to be charged quickly.

7. Aura Smart Strap for Apple Watch

The Aura Smart Strap for Apple Watch ($118.99) comes with bioimpedance analysis, enabling the device to measure fat and muscle mass in the body. It also tracks hydration levels and can run up to six months on a replaceable coin battery.

8. Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64GB (Wi-Fi + 4G Unlocked)

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64GB (Wi-Fi + 4G Unlocked) ($889.99) shoots high-quality videos and photos, plays HDR video on the Super Retina XDR display and can be used for gaming and augmented reality.

Prices subject to change.

Newsday and StackCommerce, a leading commerce technology platform that scouts new deals and exclusive offers on products and services, have partnered to bring Long Islanders limited time deals and discounts. These offers are updated on a regular basis and highlighted in Newsday’s digital store: Newsday Shopping.