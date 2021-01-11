Newsday receives a commission on purchases made through Newsday Shopping, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

The realities of social-distancing measures present a challenge, but many have found an opportunity for self-improvement. A discounted subscription to the Babbel Language Learning app supplies a chance to flourish while away from the fray.

Looking to become an increasingly well-rounded individual? Take advantage of 55%-off lifetime access to Babbel Language Learning. Save $220 on your subscription to build your abilities by using this tool anytime you want.

The app offers the unlimited ability to discover 14 languages with 10,000 hours of online education and was developed by more than 100 expert linguists.

After one month, you will be able to discuss practical topics, such as transportation, dining, shopping and directions and handle basic conversation before building from there. PC Mag stated stated that Babbel "exceeds expectations" with its "high-quality, self-paced courses."

Bilingualism provides considerable benefits, as noted in a recent Harvard journal. Whether you want to learn for fun, friends, family or a trip you had to cancel in 2020, Babbel Language Learning can open new paths with an array of linguistic avenues, such as Spanish, German, Italian, French, Portuguese and Russian.

Get started with some practice rounds, partaking in 10- to 15-minute lessons. Use speech recognition technology to keep your pronunciation on point, and work your way through skill levels from beginner to advanced. Progress will be synchronized across devices, so you're not limited to a single laptop or tablet. The platform isn't restricted by internet access. Use its offline mode to take courses and study lessons when not on wifi by downloading them in advance.

Babbel has more than 10 million users worldwide. This deal allows you to take 55% off a lifetime subscription for $179.

