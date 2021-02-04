Stay cool with organic bamboo sheets, now 69% off

Newsday receives a commission on purchases made through Newsday Shopping, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

Getting a full night of sleep consistently is imperative for maximizing your mental and physical potential. Uncomfortable hours of tossing and turning can be a momentum killer, not just in the morning but also throughout the day, and finding a solution often ends up being bumped to the bottom of the to-do list until we're back in bed and feeling restless.

Put a stop to that harmful cycle by adopting good habits like avoiding caffeine late in the day, establishing a bedtime routine, putting down those devices earlier, and upgrading your bedding. That last one might not seem like a necessity, but when you can get luxury sheets at a modest cost, you may as well see what better bedding can do for your slumber. The Bamboo Comfort luxury sheet set is ready to help provide the rest you require at a 69% price reduction.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, bamboo sheets have established a reputation for their softness and breathability; they can prevent users from overheating throughout the night. Along with quality, they offer a sustainable production process, a plus for any eco-conscience consumer.

Made with organic bamboo fiber — a renewable resource and versatile textile that can wick away moisture and prevent heat retention — these 1,800-thread-count sheets can keep you comfortable all year long. The addition of a high-quality microfiber blend ensures the sheets are hypoallergenic.

This king-size set consists of a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases. The sheets are crafted to size perfectly, with deep pockets ensuring a strong fit even for mattresses up to 16 inches thick.

Wrinkle-free material means they'll look as nice as they feel, enhancing your bedroom with vibrant colors that are designed to stay rich wash after wash. With discounted options in white and aqua for $35.99, you can go for a timeless neutral or a pop of fun color.

