TODAY'S PAPER
31° Good Morning
SEARCH
31° Good Morning
LifestyleFashion and ShoppingDeals

Stay cool with organic bamboo sheets, now 69% off

By StackCommerce
Print

Newsday receives a commission on purchases made through Newsday Shopping, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

Getting a full night of sleep consistently is imperative for maximizing your mental and physical potential. Uncomfortable hours of tossing and turning can be a momentum killer, not just in the morning but also throughout the day, and finding a solution often ends up being bumped to the bottom of the to-do list until we're back in bed and feeling restless.

Put a stop to that harmful cycle by adopting good habits like avoiding caffeine late in the day, establishing a bedtime routine, putting down those devices earlier, and upgrading your bedding. That last one might not seem like a necessity, but when you can get luxury sheets at a modest cost, you may as well see what better bedding can do for your slumber. The Bamboo Comfort luxury sheet set is ready to help provide the rest you require at a 69% price reduction.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, bamboo sheets have established a reputation for their softness and breathability; they can prevent users from overheating throughout the night. Along with quality, they offer a sustainable production process, a plus for any eco-conscience consumer.

Made with organic bamboo fiber — a renewable resource and versatile textile that can wick away moisture and prevent heat retention — these 1,800-thread-count sheets can keep you comfortable all year long. The addition of a high-quality microfiber blend ensures the sheets are hypoallergenic.

This king-size set consists of a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases. The sheets are crafted to size perfectly, with deep pockets ensuring a strong fit even for mattresses up to 16 inches thick.

Wrinkle-free material means they'll look as nice as they feel, enhancing your bedroom with vibrant colors that are designed to stay rich wash after wash. With discounted options in white and aqua for $35.99, you can go for a timeless neutral or a pop of fun color.

Prices subject to change.

Newsday and StackCommerce, a leading commerce technology platform that scouts new deals and exclusive offers on products and services, have partnered to bring Long Islanders limited time deals and discounts. These offers are updated on a regular basis and highlighted in Newsday’s digital store: Newsday Shopping.

By StackCommerce

More Lifestyle

The sausage pie at Vincent's New York Wood-Fired Pandemic-inspired pizza truck debuts in East Setauket
The Super Bowl to-go package at The Library To-go Super Bowl deals from LI restaurants 
Garden vegetable minestrone from The Soup Shack at The ultimate guide to LI winter dining: Pop-up experiences, igloos, more
Sign up for a virtual plunge and jump 'Splash From Home' polar plunge, more things to do this weekend on LI
Limani, the upscale Greek-Mediterranean dining destination located in LI eateries offering Valentine's Day takeout, dine-in specials
Some of the Valentine's treats available for a Food critic reviews doughnuts from Dunkin'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?