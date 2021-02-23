Take nearly half off the cost of these noise-cancelling Beats headphones

Newsday receives a commission on purchases made through Newsday Shopping, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

According to the Harvard Medical School, music has often proven to be a major stress reliever, which is crucial as we all cope with COVID-era challenges. On a lighter note, listening to any audio is much more enjoyable while doing so with a quality set of headphones that can help you ignore distractions and focus on your favorite songs, workouts or daily tasks.

That quality hits an elite level with the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones, which are more valuable than ever at $159.99. That's the result of a limited-time 46% discount, dropping the price down from $299.

Carrying a 4.7 out of 5-star rating on Amazon, these Bluetooth headphones feature two listening modes, supplying full music immersion or allowing you to remain aware of your surroundings. Experience powerful, balanced sound.

Intuitive performance allows you to turn these headphones on and off by folding or unfolding. Plus, you can take calls, skip songs and control volume with one button on the ear cup. A sleek, ergonomic design sets you up for comfortable listening during extended wears and ensures long-lasting durability.

Its easy-to-charge battery supplies up to 22 hours of life, while fast-fuel charging abilities require only 10 minutes to provide three hours of playback. Impressive technology extends to advanced Bluetooth capabilities that deliver improved connection speed and extended wireless range.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Users will also like the audio-sharing option, which facilitates wireless transfers of songs, podcasts, movies and more with any other set of Beats headphones or the popular AirPods.

Prices subject to change. Newsday and StackCommerce, a leading commerce technology platform that scouts new deals and exclusive offers on products and services, have partnered to bring Long Islanders limited time deals and discounts. These offers are updated on a regular basis and highlighted in Newsday’s digital store: Newsday Shopping.