TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
LifestyleFashion and ShoppingDeals

Quickly improve your guitar skills with these comprehensive, low-cost training courses

By StackCommerce
Print

Newsday receives a commission on purchases made through Newsday Shopping, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

Sure, spending all this time at home can become monotonous, but that doesn't mean you can't find ways to maximize an opportunity for personal growth. It's the perfect time to dust off that old guitar — or grab a new one for you or a loved one — and start strumming like you've always wanted to.

Discover your inner Jimi Hendrix or help someone else unleash their hidden talents with The Complete 2021 Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle. You won't beat the value for this 14-course package -- normally priced at $2,800, the bundle is currently listed at $29.99 due to a limited-time 98% discount.

This beginner-to-expert guitar training bundle includes nearly 80 hours of content, offering a unique chance to familiarize yourself with the world's greatest instrument. You will be shredding in no time while working through more than 400 lessons that span genres and techniques, prepared to expand your musical mind.

Master guitar chords, notes, scales and rhythm fundamentals with a practice structure that can be customized to fit into your busy schedule. Lifetime access to the entire bundle ensures you can approach this experience at your own pace and push pause on the process at any time before diving back in for more.

Forget about expensive professional in-person lessons and the rigid appointments that come with them. This bundle provides the tools to get you comfortable with playing guitar quickly, whether it's your first try or you're reviving an old passion. So, be prepared to impress your friends, and most importantly, yourself.

The bundle is equipped with videos and PDFs to keep you on track.

Prices subject to change. Newsday and StackCommerce, a leading commerce technology platform that scouts new deals and exclusive offers on products and services, have partnered to bring Long Islanders limited time deals and discounts. These offers are updated on a regular basis and highlighted in Newsday’s digital store: Newsday Shopping.

By StackCommerce

More Lifestyle

Fritto misto with calamari, shrimp and zucchini at LI eateries offering Easter takeout, dine-in specials
Tour the Camellia House at Planting Fields Arboretum Tour the Planting Fields Arboretum, more things to do this week on LI
Small squares of truffled grilled cheese served at LI eateries offering indoor private dining experiences
Best Wings of Long Island's Matt Kourie tries Chicken wing hunt comes to Long Island
Matt Kourie is on the hunt to find Chicken wing hunt comes to Long Island
Newsday food critic Scott Vogel tries unusual flavors Food critic goes on LI chicken wing crawl
Didn’t find what you were looking for?