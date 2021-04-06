Save more than 20% on your cat's new favorite toy

Newsday receives a commission on purchases made through Newsday Shopping, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

Many of us have been spending more time than ever with our pets during the past year of stay-at-home lifestyles, and odds are, the cats have begun to get a bit bored of us. Rather than allowing your cat to sit there, staring and wondering when their human parent will put on dress pants again and get back to the office, give them something fun to focus on.

The Cheerble Ball — offered in red or gray — is way more interesting than endless Zoom calls, and it will keep your furry friend entertained for hours on end. Successfully funded on the crowd-sourcing platforms Kickstarter and Indiegogo, this interactive, self-rolling toy is a welcomed companion for any cat.

Featuring three interactive modes and LED lights, this versatile toy is currently available at the discounted cost of $29.95 (regularly $39). This is the perfect solution for a cat that could use some extra activity, and its recharging abilities allow for continuous play.

No apps or controls are required to get the ball rolling. A simple touch from your cat's nose or paw will automatically send it into motion, operating within normal gentle or active modes selected by owners.

Equipped with a synthetic fiber cover and LED lights, this toy is specially designed to please a cat's sense of touch and sight. An automatic obstacle avoidance system also separates it from other toys that often become stuck in tight spots.

Even the laziest felines won't be able to resist rolling around with the Cheerble Ball, as it stimulates their nature of hunting and enthusiastic curiosity.

