Increase your creativity and earning potential with this low-cost, all-inclusive Adobe learning bundle

Dealing with a stay-at-home lifestyle doesn't need to be a burden. In fact, in some ways, it can serve as a boost for improvising toward a rewarding career path or improving upon the one you're already on.

Those interested in animation, design, photography, video editing and more are probably already aware of in-demand Adobe products that take those efforts to a professional level. With The Complete All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Max Suite Certification Course Bundle, you'll be prepared to maximize the use of several different applications and increase your creativity along the way.

Enhance your earning potential at a discounted cost by gaining lifetime access to 12 courses for only $33.99 (regularly $2,400), thanks to a limited-time 98% price discount. Each course is valued at $200, and with so many to dive into, you'll be able to build your resume and skill-set at the perfect pace.

Graphic designers, marketers and beginners alike can benefit greatly from this thorough training that includes more than 600 lessons on a variety of programs.

After Effects is an industry-standard tool for motion graphics, while Photoshop is the world's leading photo editing software, and Lightroom is unrivaled when it comes to adjusting lights, contrasts and colors. Illustrator takes you inside the process of turning broad visions into a focused logo that effectively reflects brand messaging, and Spark sets you up for success in the ever-evolving social media landscape.

Premiere details the production process, including audio and video editing, music implementation, visual effects and playback improvement. Plus, XD helps you discover the latest concepts for user interface design, allowing you to animate and showcase a webpage.

